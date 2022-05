Danny James Lemasters, age 68, of Sedalia passed away Thursday, May 19, 2022, at Sylvia G. Thompson Residence, after a battle with cancer. Danny was born January 2, 1954, in Cedar Rapids, IA to the late Grant Floyd and Elvena Grace (Peale) Lemasters. On November 7, 1973 in St James, MO he married Jean E. Jones, and she preceded him in death on April 12, 2002. On June 10, 2006 in Rolla, MO, he married Laura L. Aten, and she survives of the home.

