Pittsford Township, MI

Pittsford girls track and field leads program to a Coach King Memorial Invitational win

By Joseph Flaherty, Hillsdale Daily News
 2 days ago
The Pittsford varsity track and field teams headed out to Concord to participate in the Coach King Memorial Invitational track meet. The event is the last one on the schedule for the Wildcats before they compete in the regional meet held at Hillsdale College. Pittsford faced a host of schools including the County’s own Reading High School (Reading results can be found in their article).

The Wildcat varsity girls track and field team won the Invitational with a final team score of 135. Homer took second place and Reading took third place. The Wildcat boys varsity team took fifth overall. Concord, Reading and Lake Odessa held the top spots respectively.

For the girls track and field team, Kyla Alexander took first place in the high jump event. Alexander also took third place in the 200-meter dash. Chloe Fowler and Savannah Watkins took second and third respectively in the pole vault competition. The 4x800-meter relay team led by Halle Clark, Riley McCumber, Ava Mallar and Brooke Smith won their event with a final time of 10:53.63. The 4x200-meter relay team led by Cami Salazar, Halle Clark, Kyla Alexander and Chloe Fowler took second place. Ava Mallar won the 100-meter and 300-meter hurdles. Mallar took first place in the 800-meter sprint and Brooke Smith took second. Brooke Smith won the 3200-meter and 1600-meter runs.

For the boys team, Xavier Hodos won the 100-meter dash with a time of 11.67. Hodos took second place in the 200-meter dash. Gunnar Leggett took second place in the 400-meter sprint. The 4x200-meter team led by Hodos, Leggett, Kaleb Spahr and Gavyn Carden took third place. Lane Lewis took third in the shot-put competition.

Here are the full results for the Wildcats at the Concord Invitational track meet.

Boys Results

(Place; Grade; Name; Result; School)

100 Meters Varsity - Finals

1. 12 Xavier Hodos 11.67a PR Pittsford

16. 9 Kaleb Risk 13.15a PR Pittsford

200 Meters Varsity - Finals

2. 12 Xavier Hodos 23.83a PR Pittsford

4. 12 Gunnar Leggett 24.16a PR Pittsford

400 Meters Varsity - Finals

2. 12 Gunnar Leggett 53.61a SR Pittsford

14. 9 Teagan Williams 1:03.33a Pittsford

800 Meters Varsity - Finals

4. 10 Bryce Williams 2:12.93a Pittsford

12. 10 Noah Rossman 2:34.43a Pittsford

1600 Meters Varsity - Finals

12. 10 Noah Rossman 5:51.29a Pittsford

14. 12 Brayden Bryant 6:49.98a Pittsford

3200 Meters Varsity - Finals

7. 12 Logan Hensley 12:42.23a Pittsford

12. 12 Brayden Bryant 15:12.71a Pittsford

110m Hurdles - 39" Varsity - Finals

10. 9 Preston Mcvey 23.46a Pittsford

300m Hurdles - 36" Varsity - Finals

10. 9 Preston Mcvey 52.75a Pittsford

4x100 Relay Varsity - Finals

5. 10 Gavyn Carden

9 Anthony Governo

10 Lane Lewis

9 Noah Pann

50.87a Pittsford - A

4x200 Relay Varsity - Finals

3. 12 Xavier Hodos

12 Gunnar Leggett

12 Kaleb Spahr

10 Gavyn Carden

1:38.52a Pittsford - A

4x400 Relay Varsity - Finals

5. 10 Gavyn Carden

12 Xavier Hodos

12 Gunnar Leggett

12 Kaleb Spahr

3:45.64a Pittsford - A

4x800 Relay Varsity - Finals

5. 12 Logan Hensley

10 Bryce Williams

9 Noah Pann

10 Noah Rossman

9:42.30a Pittsford - A

Shot Put - 12lb Varsity - Finals

3. 10 Lane Lewis 37-06.00 PR Pittsford

4. 11 Patrick VanDusen 36-04.00 Pittsford

10 Legend Gore SCR Pittsford

Discus - 1.6kg Varsity - Finals

5. 11 Patrick VanDusen 101-04 Pittsford

12. 9 Kaleb Risk 89-02 Pittsford

17. 10 Lane Lewis 80-06 Pittsford

High Jump Varsity - Finals

10 Gavyn Carden NH Pittsford

10 Legend Gore SCR Pittsford

9 Anthony Governo SCR Pittsford

Pole Vault Varsity - Finals

4. 9 Teagan Williams 10-00.00 Pittsford

5. 12 Blake Clement 10-00.00 Pittsford

Long Jump Varsity - Finals

15. 9 Noah Pann 14-05.00 Pittsford

Girls Results

(Place; Grade; Name; Result; School)

100 Meters Varsity - Finals

5. 9 Ana Camila Salazar 14.28a PR Pittsford

10. 10 Kaydence Jones 15.31a PR Pittsford

200 Meters Varsity - Finals

3. 12 Kyla Alexander 28.90a SR Pittsford

10. 12 Hailey Stockford 32.52a PR Pittsford

400 Meters Varsity - Finals

4. 10 Halle Clark 1:11.01a Pittsford

800 Meters Varsity - Finals

1. 9 Ava Mallar 2:27.93a PR Pittsford

2. 10 Brooke Smith 2:30.11a PR Pittsford

1600 Meters Varsity - Finals

1. 10 Brooke Smith 5:52.61a Pittsford

8. 11 Emilee Jagielski 6:29.71a PR Pittsford

3200 Meters Varsity - Finals

1. 10 Brooke Smith 13:44.27a Pittsford

3. 9 Riley McCumber 14:07.82a Pittsford

6. 11 Emilee Jagielski 16:55.40a Pittsford

100m Hurdles - 33" Varsity - Finals

1. 9 Ava Mallar 17.29a PR Pittsford

7. 9 Savannah Watkins 21.28a Pittsford

300m Hurdles - 30" Varsity - Finals

1. 9 Ava Mallar 49.71a Pittsford

6. 12 Elaina Kuenzer 1:02.57a Pittsford

9 Savannah Watkins SCR Pittsford

4x100 Relay Varsity - Finals

5. 10 Shelby Bryner

10 Kaydence Jones

9 Ana Camila Salazar

12 Hailey Stockford

58.66a Pittsford - A

4x200 Relay Varsity - Finals

2. 9 Ana Camila Salazar

10 Halle Clark

12 Kyla Alexander

9 Chloe Fowler

1:59.66a Pittsford - A

4x400 Relay Varsity - Finals

3. 12 Elaina Kuenzer

9 Ana Camila Salazar

10 Hallie Clark

12 Kyla Alexander

4:50.72a Pittsford - A

4x800 Relay Varsity - Finals

1. 10 Brooke Smith

9 Riley McCumber

10 Halle Clark

9 Ava Mallar

10:53.63a Pittsford - A

Shot Put - 4kg Varsity - Finals

5. 11 Elizabeth VanderPloeg 26-05.00 Pittsford

16. 10 Synthia Tomamichel 22-05.00 Pittsford

18. 11 Tiffany Drumm 19-11.00 Pittsford

Discus - 1kg Varsity - Finals

4. 12 Elaina Kuenzer 81-00 Pittsford

10. 11 Brooke Vanous 68-11 Pittsford

14. 10 Shelby Bryner 66-03 Pittsford

High Jump Varsity - Finals

1. 12 Kyla Alexander 5-00.00 PR Pittsford

6. 9 Riley McCumber 4-03.00 Pittsford

Pole Vault Varsity - Finals

2. 9 Chloe Fowler 7-06.00 Pittsford

3. 9 Savannah Watkins 7-00.00 Pittsford

Long Jump Varsity - Finals

8. 10 Shelby Bryner 12-06.50 Pittsford

13. 10 Kaydence Jones 9-09.50 Pittsford

Comments / 0

#Track And Field#Pole Vault#Hillsdale College#Concord Reading#Sprint
Comments / 0

