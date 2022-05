MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) reported fewer than 2,000 new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday. In the past 24 hours, 1,821 newly confirmed cases were reported to the state. The 1,821 cases were the most reported in 3 days, reversing the four-day trend of numbers declining each day since May 11. But, the 7-day average fell for the first time since May 2; the DHS says we averaged 2,149 daily cases over the last week, down from 2,193 a day ago.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO