MIAMI BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / May 20, 2022 / Home Bistro, Inc. (OTC PINK:HBIS), ('Home Bistro' or the 'Company') a leading online meal delivery platform that offers celebrity chef-inspired, gourmet and lifestyle ready-made meals, today announced the launch of its first subscription-based offering for its Model Meals brand. The subscription plan consists of 3 meals per day (breakfast, lunch and dinner) for up to 5 days per week, and will initially target the southern California market, where the Company maintains a food production facility and where Model Meals enjoys a strong customer base.

