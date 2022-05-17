ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chester, PA

In pictures: Philadelphia Union 1-1 New York Red Bulls

By Marjorie Elzey
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe rivalry continued on Saturday night when the New York Red Bulls visited Subaru Park to take on the Philadelphia Union. The game kicked off early with a bonfire to burn the Red Bull in the Sons of Ben parking lot. The game had fire and spark but the...

Los Angeles Sports Nation

LAFC Lose on the Road

LAFC would set out on a road trip to Colorado to take on the struggling Rapids in hopes of adding another three points to their season. What they got instead was a wake up call after falling 2-0 to the rapids. Two penalties within 10 minutes would be enough for the home team to take all three points. Gyasi Zardes scored the first penalty while Diego Rubio buried the second one. This time the hole would be deep enough to keep LAFC down for the remainder of the game. This would only be the second time where the club looked really unmotivated and struggled to look like a complete team. The team would only muster up two shots on target. Surely their lowest throughout the season. This loss can be chalked up to fautigness, as the club has played a lot of games this month. With back to back weeks of having to play two games it could definitely take a toll on the club.
CBS Sports

NWSL, how to watch, live stream: Courage back on the field, Wave still perfect, Spirit aim to bounce back

The regular season continues with midweek action in the National Women's Soccer League on Wednesday night. A triple header of games is on the slate as the North Carolina Courage host the Orlando Pride at WakeMed Soccer Plex, Racing Louisville FC welcome San Diego Wave FC, and Portland Thorns FC face the Washington Spirit. Fans can watch all the matches across Paramount+ .
SAN DIEGO, CA
FOX Sports

Austin FC tops LAFC 2-1; Vela reaches milestone with a PK

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Ruben Gabrielsen and Diego Fagúndez scored, propelling Austin FC to a 2-1 victory over Los Angeles FC Wednesday night. The victory came despite LAFC's Carlos Vela becoming the third-fastest player in MLS history to reach 100 combined goals and assists. Vela scored on a penalty kick in the 86th minute, giving him 62 goals and 38 assists in 98 regular-season matches.
AUSTIN, TX

