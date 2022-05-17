In pictures: Philadelphia Union 1-1 New York Red Bulls

LAFC would set out on a road trip to Colorado to take on the struggling Rapids in hopes of adding another three points to their season. What they got instead was a wake up call after falling 2-0 to the rapids. Two penalties within 10 minutes would be enough for the home team to take all three points. Gyasi Zardes scored the first penalty while Diego Rubio buried the second one. This time the hole would be deep enough to keep LAFC down for the remainder of the game. This would only be the second time where the club looked really unmotivated and struggled to look like a complete team. The team would only muster up two shots on target. Surely their lowest throughout the season. This loss can be chalked up to fautigness, as the club has played a lot of games this month. With back to back weeks of having to play two games it could definitely take a toll on the club.

MLS ・ 23 HOURS AGO