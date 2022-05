MIAMI (CBSMiami) – As rent hikes continue climbing, more and more people need extra help paying their bills on time. A Miami-Dade County teacher said her rent shot up by almost 30 percent. She’s been trying to get help through the Federal Emergency Rental Assistance Program but said it’s been a difficult process. “I’m getting a little nervous about it because I’m a single mom who’s unable to pay rent on a one-bedroom apartment,” said Lucrecia Vasquez, an elementary school teacher and mom. Like thousands of others, she’s in an impossible situation -trying to come up with extra money that...

MIAMI, FL ・ 17 HOURS AGO