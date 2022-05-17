Eddie Jones: England building a squad for the World Cup

The uncapped Leicester flanker Tommy Reffell has been named in the Wales squad for this summer’s South Africa tour for which George North has been recalled after 14 months out of Test match action because of a serious knee injury. The 150-times-capped Alun Wyn Jones is also selected, but Jonathan Davies and Callum Sheedy have been left out.
Head coach Wayne Pivac tells the BBC Scrum V podcast Wales will aim to put their Six Nations defeat to Italy behind them when they tour South Africa in July. Pivac has named a 33-man squad for the three-Test series against the world champion Springboks. Pivac also says the structure...
Premiership club Newcastle have signed Ospreys fly-half Josh Thomas on a two-year contract. The 21-year-old can also play at full-back and has made 23 appearances for the Swansea side. The former Wales Under-20 international will join up with the Falcons ahead of next season. "Moving to Newcastle is an exciting...
Ex-England winger Chris Ashton says he saw Leicester Tigers as "his last shot" to continue his rugby career when he thought it was "all over". He joined Tigers on a short-term deal in February, having had three months without a club after leaving Worcester. Ashton, 35, has scored six tries...
Wales coach Wayne Pivac says he has had positive talks with Welsh Rugby Union chief executive Steve Phillips ahead of the South Africa summer tour. Pivac led Wales to fifth place in the 2022 Six Nations, which included a home defeat against Italy. He believes he has the backing through...
Dragons have announced scrum-half Lewis Jones has agreed terms on a permanent move from Cardiff. Jones joined the region on loan from Welsh rivals Cardiff earlier this season. He has made six appearances for Dragons, having returned to fitness in March following a bicep injury. "It's a fantastic group of...
London Irish's teenage full-back Henry Arundell is included in a 36-strong England training squad to prepare for July's Test series against Australia. The 19-year-old only made his Premiership debut in February but has scored 11 tries in 15 matches for Irish and England Under-20s this season. Arundell's club team-mate Will...
Wales head coach Wayne Pivac admits the Welsh rugby system is "flawed" and has urged people to work together to fix it. Pivac's national side finished fifth in the Six Nations, a tournament which ended with a home defeat to Italy. No region has finished in the top half of...
Scotland international Sean Maitland has signed a one-year contract extension to stay with Saracens next season. The 33-year-old has scored 42 tries since joining Sarries in 2016 from London Irish. The New Zealand-born winger has won 53 caps for Scotland. Maitland scored in both finals as Saracens won the Premiership...
Wayne Pivac accepts that he has a job "where everybody is watching your every move" as he looks for his Wales players to bounce back from a demoralising home defeat against Italy. The Wales head coach's next assignment could hardly be tougher - a three-Test series away from home against...
Wakefield Trinity are waiting on further details about the groin injury that ruled winger Tom Johnstone out of Sunday's defeat by Toulouse. The 26-year-old has 91 tries in 119 games since his 2015 debut, a number that would be higher but for injury. As well as two anterior cruciate ligament...
England head coach Eddie Jones says he is happy to work alongside his successor at the 2023 Rugby World Cup. The Rugby Football Union's preference is have an English coach ready to take over from Jones before the tournament begins in September next year. Jones, 62, is set to leave...
England are backing the new Test partnership of Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum to bring the best out of Ollie Pope in a position he has yet to fill. Pope will bat in the problem spot of three, where he has never batted for Surrey, in the first Test against New Zealand at Lord’s on June 2 in the first gamble of the new era.
Venue: Coventry Building Society Arena Date: Friday, 20 May Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website. Wasps make one change for Friday's home match against Sale, with Ali Crossdale returning at full-back. Jimmy Gopperth and Malakai Fekitoa will line up...
Venue: Swansea.com Stadium Date: Friday, 20 May Kick-off: 20:10 BST. Coverage: Scrum V Live on BBC Two Wales, iPlayer and BBC Sport website; Live commentary BBC Radio Wales. Match report and highlights on the BBC Sport website and app. Highlights and URC round-up Scrum V, Sunday 22, May 18:00 BST and later on demand.
Venue: Ashton Gate Date: Friday, 20 May Kick-off: 19:45 BST. Coverage: Live score updates on BBC local radio and on the BBC Sport website. Dave Attwood, John Afoa and Alapati Leiua will all play at Ashton Gate for the final time as Bristol make five changes for the visit of Exeter.
A controversial scheme designed to announce Ben Stokes' first England Test squad early to hardcore fans went embarrassingly wrong on Wednesday. Stokes is gearing up for his first challenge since replacing Joe Root as England captain last month, with New Zealand to come in a three-match Test series throughout June.
Australian back Luke Morahan and back row Dan Thomas are among 16 players to agree new contracts with Bristol Bears for the 2022-23 Premiership season. Morahan, 32, has made 96 appearances for the club since joining them from Super Rugby side Western Force in 2017. Thomas, 29, moved to Bristol...
The Tottenham Hotspur Stadium will no longer host the 2023 European finals after scheduling issues forced a switch to the Aviva Stadium. Dublin will now stage the showpiece events of the Heineken Champions Cup and Challenge Cup next year on May 19 and May 20 respectively. Tournament organisers have acted...
