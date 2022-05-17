ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eddie Jones: England building a squad for the World Cup

BBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEngland head coach Eddie Jones talks to the BBC's...

www.bbc.co.uk

The Guardian

Pivac in spotlight as Reffell and North make Wales squad for South Africa

The uncapped Leicester flanker Tommy Reffell has been named in the Wales squad for this summer’s South Africa tour for which George North has been recalled after 14 months out of Test match action because of a serious knee injury. The 150-times-capped Alun Wyn Jones is also selected, but Jonathan Davies and Callum Sheedy have been left out.
WORLD
BBC

Newcastle Falcons sign Ospreys fly-half Josh Thomas on two-year contract

Premiership club Newcastle have signed Ospreys fly-half Josh Thomas on a two-year contract. The 21-year-old can also play at full-back and has made 23 appearances for the Swansea side. The former Wales Under-20 international will join up with the Falcons ahead of next season. "Moving to Newcastle is an exciting...
RUGBY
BBC

Lewis Jones: Dragons sign former Cardiff scrum-half on permanent deal

Dragons have announced scrum-half Lewis Jones has agreed terms on a permanent move from Cardiff. Jones joined the region on loan from Welsh rivals Cardiff earlier this season. He has made six appearances for Dragons, having returned to fitness in March following a bicep injury. "It's a fantastic group of...
RUGBY
BBC

Henry Arundell: England call London Irish flier into Australia tour training squad

London Irish's teenage full-back Henry Arundell is included in a 36-strong England training squad to prepare for July's Test series against Australia. The 19-year-old only made his Premiership debut in February but has scored 11 tries in 15 matches for Irish and England Under-20s this season. Arundell's club team-mate Will...
BBC

Wayne Pivac: Wales coach hopes for 'flawed' system to be fixed

Wales head coach Wayne Pivac admits the Welsh rugby system is "flawed" and has urged people to work together to fix it. Pivac's national side finished fifth in the Six Nations, a tournament which ended with a home defeat to Italy. No region has finished in the top half of...
RUGBY
BBC

Tom Johnstone: Wakefield Trinity wait for clarity on winger's groin injury

Wakefield Trinity are waiting on further details about the groin injury that ruled winger Tom Johnstone out of Sunday's defeat by Toulouse. The 26-year-old has 91 tries in 119 games since his 2015 debut, a number that would be higher but for injury. As well as two anterior cruciate ligament...
RUGBY
BBC

Eddie Jones happy to work alongside successor at World Cup

England head coach Eddie Jones says he is happy to work alongside his successor at the 2023 Rugby World Cup. The Rugby Football Union's preference is have an English coach ready to take over from Jones before the tournament begins in September next year. Jones, 62, is set to leave...
Daily Mail

'He's the best batsman after Joe Root': England cricket chief Rob Key backs captain Ben Stokes and coach Brendon McCullum to unlock the talent of Ollie Pope... with Surrey star to bat for first time in problem spot of No 3 against New Zealand

England are backing the new Test partnership of Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum to bring the best out of Ollie Pope in a position he has yet to fill. Pope will bat in the problem spot of three, where he has never batted for Surrey, in the first Test against New Zealand at Lord’s on June 2 in the first gamble of the new era.
SPORTS
BBC

Premiership: Wasps v Sale Sharks

Venue: Coventry Building Society Arena Date: Friday, 20 May Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website. Wasps make one change for Friday's home match against Sale, with Ali Crossdale returning at full-back. Jimmy Gopperth and Malakai Fekitoa will line up...
RUGBY
BBC

United Rugby Championship: Ospreys v Bulls (Fri)

Venue: Swansea.com Stadium Date: Friday, 20 May Kick-off: 20:10 BST. Coverage: Scrum V Live on BBC Two Wales, iPlayer and BBC Sport website; Live commentary BBC Radio Wales. Match report and highlights on the BBC Sport website and app. Highlights and URC round-up Scrum V, Sunday 22, May 18:00 BST and later on demand.
BBC

Premiership: Bristol Bears v Exeter Chiefs

Venue: Ashton Gate Date: Friday, 20 May Kick-off: 19:45 BST. Coverage: Live score updates on BBC local radio and on the BBC Sport website. Dave Attwood, John Afoa and Alapati Leiua will all play at Ashton Gate for the final time as Bristol make five changes for the visit of Exeter.
RUGBY
Daily Mail

England's controversial scheme to announce Ben Stokes' first Test squad early to hardcore fans goes embarrassingly wrong as predecessor Joe Root is named captain... one month after stepping down as skipper

A controversial scheme designed to announce Ben Stokes' first England Test squad early to hardcore fans went embarrassingly wrong on Wednesday. Stokes is gearing up for his first challenge since replacing Joe Root as England captain last month, with New Zealand to come in a three-match Test series throughout June.
WORLD
UPI News

Couple become Britain's biggest lottery winners with $230M jackpot

May 19 (UPI) -- A British couple became the country's biggest-ever National Lottery winners after scoring a $230,357,184.62 EuroMillions jackpot. Joe and Jess Thwaite of Gloucester, England, won the EuroMillions jackpot May 10 after Joe purchased a ticket at 4 p.m. on the day of the drawing, the National Lottery announced.
LOTTERY

