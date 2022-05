In March 2021, after investing tens of millions of dollars into the LUNA cryptocurrency, billionaire Mike Novogratz told his Twitter followers that he would get a LUNA tattoo if its price hit $100.At the time, LUNA was trading just below $20 but within nine months the price target had been hit. The Galaxy Digital CEO followed through with his promise, tweeting an image of a howling wolf tattoo covering the top half of his left arm.“I’m officially a lunatic!!” he tweeted, referring to the name advocates of the cryptocurrency call themselves.LUNA eventually peaked at close to $120, before the collapse...

STOCKS ・ 3 DAYS AGO