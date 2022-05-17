Dunkin’ giving back to Huntsville Hospital Women and Children

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – That morning iced coffee – or whenever you need that pick me up – will go a bit further on Wednesday, May 25.

All day long, Dunkin’ locations nationwide will be donating $1 of each iced coffee sold to the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation. In Huntsville, the local restaurants will be giving their proceeds to Huntsville Hospital Women and Children.

Since its start in 2006, the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation has awarded more than $37 million to national and local nonprofits, with 171 grants awarded last year.

Cold Brew and Nitro Cold Brew drinks are excluded from the promotion.

