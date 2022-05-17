ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

Dunkin’ giving back to Huntsville Hospital Women and Children

By Bobby Stilwell
WHNT News 19
WHNT News 19
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0U4vmR_0fgzAKxv00

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – That morning iced coffee – or whenever you need that pick me up – will go a bit further on Wednesday, May 25.

All day long, Dunkin’ locations nationwide will be donating $1 of each iced coffee sold to the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation. In Huntsville, the local restaurants will be giving their proceeds to Huntsville Hospital Women and Children.

Huntsville named #1 place to live by U.S. News and World Report

Since its start in 2006, the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation has awarded more than $37 million to national and local nonprofits, with 171 grants awarded last year.

Cold Brew and Nitro Cold Brew drinks are excluded from the promotion.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Huntsville, AL
Local
Alabama Lifestyle
Local
Alabama Food & Drinks
Huntsville, AL
Society
Local
Alabama Sports
Huntsville, AL
Food & Drinks
Huntsville, AL
Sports
Huntsville, AL
Lifestyle
Local
Alabama Society
WAFF

The Peach Cobbler Factory: Huntsville’s latest sweet shop

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - In the south, we know a thing or two about good eatin’. And this summer, there is a new spot you’ll want to hit for that late night sweet tooth. The Peach Cobbler Factory is a franchise opening it’s first location in...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dunkin#Cold Brew#Iced Coffee#Food Drink#Charity#U S News#Whnt Com
WCPO

Where unclaimed baggage goes and how you can claim it

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. — Scottsboro, Alabama is a small town nestled in the foothills of the Appalachian Mountains. It's the last place anyone would think to find a place like Unclaimed Baggage. It’s a business that’s been around since 1970. “We truly believe that when a suitcase goes...
SCOTTSBORO, AL
themadisonrecord.com

Alabama Jubilee returns May 28-29 at Point Mallard Park

Dozens of hot-air balloons will take to the air, weather permitting, and paint the sky above Decatur a rainbow of colors during the 45th annual Alabama Jubilee. Highlights of the two-day festival include the Hare and Hound Race on May 28 at 6:30 a.m., the balloon glow on May 28 at 8:15 p.m., the key grab on May 29 at 7 a.m., and evening flights and tethers on May 28 and 29 at 5:15 p.m.
DECATUR, AL
AL.com

Popular Nashville biscuit restaurant opening first Alabama location

Biscuit Love, the popular Nashville-based eatery known for its topped biscuits and biscuit bowls, is set to open its first location in Alabama. The restaurant will open in Parkside on Dolly Ridge, a 14,935 SF mixed-use development currently under construction in Cahaba Heights, reports QSR Magazine. Biscuit love will occupy a 3,045 square-foot space, according to the magazine.
ALABAMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Charities
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
FOX54 News

Grocery Giveaway, Union Chapel Missionary Baptist Church

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Need help with food for yourself or your family?. Union Chapel Missionary Baptist Church members will hold a free food box giveaway on Saturday, May 21, 2022, beginning at 8:00 a.m. Church members will distribute 300 food boxes filled with nonperishable and fresh food items. To...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
Restaurant Review

Top 5 Most Popular Coffee Shops in Huntsville, Alabama

This list is based on prior customer reviews. Huntsville, Alabama, is a city rich in historical and cultural significance and home to some of the country's best natural wonders, despite the fact that you may have never heard of it. Visit one of Huntsville's numerous museums to learn about the city's history, explore the gorgeous countryside, indulge in a wide range of shopping and culinary delights, or participate in a family-friendly adventure. Coffee drinkers will like the variety of coffee shops in Huntsville; AL, the city can deliver a wonderful caffeine rush in a variety of settings, whether you prefer iced or hot coffee.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
Restaurant Review

Top 5 Most Popular Fried Chicken Restaurants in Huntsville, Alabama

This list is based on prior customer reviews. This restaurant is primarily from Nashville and now is serving the people of Alabama with their brilliant Nashville hot fried chicken. But there is a twist. You can enjoy your hot chicken with some fish dishes, and the best of them is fried fish. So what are your thoughts about the combination of fried chicken and fish?
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Scam targeting Huntsville Utilities customers

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Some Huntsville Utilities customers have received emails from a scammer claiming to be Huntsville Utilities issuing a refund. In the scam, the customer will receive an email from huntsvilleutility@invoice-accounting.com. The email states that the customer paid their most recent bill twice and can click a link to receive a refund.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Mental health patient found after escape from hospital in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A man ordered by the court to undergo mental health treatment escaped from custody in Mobile on Monday. According to the Mobile Police Department, John R. Harris, Jr. was taken to University Hospital by AltaPointe for medical treatment. Harris is under the care of AltaPointe after he was found not guilty of murder by reason of insanity in the 2002 killing of a family member in Marshall County, Alabama.
MOBILE, AL
WHNT News 19

WHNT News 19

26K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

North Alabama's Local News Leader & Weather Authority, covering breaking news & supporting our community. www.whnt.com

 https://www.whnt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy