Cleveland, OH

Case Western evacuates buildings for potential hazmat situation

By Jen Steer
 2 days ago

CLEVELAND (WJW)– Case Western Reserve University evacuated three of its buildings amid a potential hazardous materials situation Tuesday morning.

The university said the incident happened at the Medical Center Company building. It’s located on Circle Drive, near the campus and University Hospitals.

The spill was stabilized shortly after 11 a.m. Cleveland officials said it involved chlorine.

People in Case Western’s Wood, Robbins and the Biomedical Research Building evacuated, but were able to return after about a half hour.

