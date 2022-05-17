ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

U.S. Cities Step Up Their COVID Guidance, But Stop Short Of Imposing Mandates

By Marita Vlachou
HuffPost
HuffPost
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PIjhK_0fgzA1HN00

Cities and health agencies across the country are stepping up their recommendations for measures to limit the spread of COVID-19 , but stopping short of imposing sweeping mandates.

The measures come as the omicron subvariant BA.2.12.1 continues to spread in the country, almost overtaking BA.2, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for the week ending on May 14.

The New York City Commissioner of Health and Mental Hygiene issued an advisory Monday calling on people to mask up in indoor places, including stores and offices, irrespective of vaccination status, as cases have been steadily rising and “increasing pressure on the health system.”

Still, Eric Adams, New York City’s mayor, is not mandating the wearing of face masks.

“We are not at the point of doing anything other than urging New Yorkers, while you are indoors in large settings, social settings, wear your masks,” Adams said, according to The New York Times .

“If there comes a time that our hospitals are in a state of emergency, or we’re trending that way, and my doctors that run the hospitals tell me this is what we need to do, I’m going to listen to them,” he continued.

Los Angeles is also facing similar pressures, as COVID-positive hospitalizations are trending upward in Los Angeles County, rising by 29% compared to last week, according to the Los Angeles Times .

On Monday, Barbara Ferrer, the county’s public health director, also called on people to wear masks in closed spaces to limit the “spread while we continue to increase the numbers of residents and workers up to date with their vaccinations,” in a statement reported in the LA Times.

Both New York City and LA County continue to require masks on public transportation.

The CDC is also now recommending testing before domestic travel, no more than three days before the date of the trip, without citing different guidance for fully vaccinated passengers.

The Biden administration is also doubling the COVID tests households are allowed to order at home for free. Households will now be able to order up to eight at-home rapid tests.

The White House’s announcement on testing also took a jab at Congress for failing to pass COVID funding, warning this may compromise the nation’s preparedness to deal with the pandemic.

“Due to Congress’s failure to provide additional funding for the nation’s COVID-19 response, the Administration cannot continue making the types of federal investments needed to sustain domestic testing manufacturing capacity, and this may jeopardize the federal government’s ability to provide free tests moving forward,” the statement read.

Dr. Ashish Jha, the White House’s COVID-19 response coordinator, acknowledged the rise in infections and encouraged people to take a rapid COVID test before attending parties and before visiting vulnerable family members.

“We’ve worked hard to get these tests and with cases rising, it’s a good time to get more out to Americans,” he tweeted Tuesday.

The White House COVID-19 response team and public health officials, including Dr. Jha, the president’s chief medical adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci and CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky, will hold a press briefing Wednesday to provide updates on the country’s response to the pandemic.

President Joe Biden marked the grim milestone of 1 million COVID deaths last week.

“We must remain vigilant against this pandemic and do everything we can to save as many lives as possible,” Biden said.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Comments / 1

Related
cnyhomepage.com

Governor Hochul provides May 17 COVID-19 update

NEW YORK (WWTI) — Governor Kathy Hochul updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress in combating COVID-19 on Tuesday. “Today, the Food and Drug Administration authorized the first COVID-19 booster dose for five to 11-year-olds. Following approval from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, New Yorkers will be able to safely provide this life-saving tool to their children,” Governor Hochul said. “In the meantime, I am calling on our parents and guardians to do what they can to keep themselves and their loved ones safe. That includes getting boosted if you haven’t already. Let’s continue to work together and take care of one another, New York.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
HeySoCal

LA County COVID-19 hospitalizations surge

The growing local spread of COVID-19 was evidenced Wednesday when Los Angeles County reported 4,384 new infections, and perhaps more troubling, the number of people hospitalized surged upward. According to county and state figures, there were 363 COVID-positive patients in county hospitals as of Wednesday, up from 327 a day...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Los Angeles County, CA
City
New York City, NY
Los Angeles County, CA
Health
New York City, NY
Coronavirus
Los Angeles County, CA
Government
Local
California Health
Local
California Coronavirus
Local
California Government
New York City, NY
Government
New York City, NY
Health
foxla.com

3 California cities rank among best in US for Asian professionals

LOS ANGELES - Three California cities are among the best in the United States for Asian professionals, according to a ranking from Apartment List. Bay Area cities San Jose and San Francisco took the top spots at #1 and #6 respectively, while Riverside - the only Southern California city to make the top 10 - ranked #9.
CALIFORNIA STATE
foxla.com

PHOTOS: Live centipedes, swine sausage seized from LA ports

LOS ANGELES - Federal authorities in Los Angeles Wednesday announced the recent seizures of prohibited plant and animal products being imported into the country via ocean containers and postal and express air mail. Among the shipments seized by U.S. Customs and Border Protection agriculture specialists:. -- On May 4, while...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Fauci
Person
Joe Biden
Deadline

New York City Issues Alert Advising Masks Be Worn Indoors As City Teeters On Edge Of “High” Transmission, Per CDC

Click here to read the full article. On Monday, New York City’s Commissioner of Health and Human Hygiene, Ashwin Vasan, issued an advisory to residents that “All individuals, regardless of vaccination status or past Covid-19 infection, should wear a mask at all times when indoors and in a public setting.” The announcement notes that “New York City is approaching ‘high’ level of Covid-19 alert which represents high community spread,” according to the CDC. Today @NYCHealthCommr issued an advisory as the City approaches the high #COVID19 Alert Level. All New Yorkers should wear masks in all indoor public settings. Those at high risk...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Cdc#New Yorkers#The New York Times#The Los Angeles Times
Gothamist.com

'This isn’t just normal attrition': Why city workers say they’re quitting

For Jeremiah Cedeño, working in city government had always felt like a higher calling, something the 34-year-old Bronx native attributes to having been raised in the church. Cedeño viewed himself as a potential lifer in city government. He had worked for three different municipal agencies over the last four years, most recently the Human Resource Administration, which oversees public assistance. But his feelings about his employer dramatically soured over the last year, and he quit several weeks ago.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Counties In New York With Highest COVID-19 Cases

COVID-19 positivity cases continue to rise across New York State. Over the past seven days, there have been over 40,000 positive cases across the state. According to the CDC, in New York State the positive percentage is anywhere from 10 til 14%. 129 deaths have been reported across the State due to COVID-19 according to the CDC's latest 7-day report.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Congress
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
smobserved.com

Just Say No to Santa Monica's Transfer Tax, The Highest in the State of California

This is not a 'wealth tax' as the signature gatherers proclaim - it is a real estate transfer tax. They are completely different things. With this new transfer tax, if you buy and sell a house for even the same price, you will owe $500,000. And as the threshold is not inflation adjusted, in a very few years it won't be just the wealthy paying this, it will be everyone - even for modest homes.
SANTA MONICA, CA
PIX11

NYC COVID-19 alert changed to high: health department

NEW YORK (PIX11)— The New York City COVID-19 alert level has been upgraded from medium to high, health officials announced Tuesday. The new alert means COVID-19 is highly spreading and putting pressure on the health care system, according to the city health department. Officials advised New Yorkers to wear masks indoors and at crowded outdoor […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
theavtimes.com

Palmdale woman named as co-conspirator in $2M COVID-19 fraud scam

A 34-year-old Palmdale woman was among five people arrested by federal authorities on Tuesday in connection to a Los Angeles-based ring that obtained at least $2 million in COVID-19 unemployment funds by using stolen identities, some of which belonged to California prison inmates. Amber Jane Wade’s arrest stemmed from a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
HuffPost

HuffPost

57K+
Followers
3K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

We report with empathy and put people at the heart of every story.

 https://www.huffpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy