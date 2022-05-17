ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LaLa Anthony Serves Disco Barbie Realness In Her Latest Instagram Post

By Marsha Badger
 2 days ago

Source: Cindy Ord/MG22 / Getty


Lala Anthony is gearing up for the summer in the best kind of way. The host and actress took to Instagram to show off her bountiful curves in a hot pink metallic skirt set by The Andamane. She partnered the look with pink metallic boots and diamond hoop earrings.
“ The nerve… the audacity ,” she captioned her reel.

The comment section was on fire with love and adoration from her peers.

Rocsi Diaz joked, “My Gawd I want a strawberry starburst now .”

The hot pink ensemble looked great in her video clip, but the photos showed the bold, vivid color of her set.

For her carousel of photos she left a simple caption, “No games being played .” No games played, indeed. The BMF actress has been on a fashion rampage lately, and we’re here for it. This bright number garnered attention from a few notable people as well.

Taraji P Henson wrote, “ So disco ,” while Tahiry and JT from the City Girls left flame emojis under her pictures.

If you ask me, Anthony is just getting started. Just two weeks ago she hosted Vogue’s Met Gala Livestream and earlier this year she announced she will be a regular on Starz hit show BMF . The actress has been in her fashion and acting bag, and we love this for her.

Lala Catches The Bouquet At Naturi Naughton’s Wedding And Hilariously Celebrates On Instagram: ‘I Told Y’all It’s Tasha & Keisha Til The End’ LaLa Anthony Serves Curves In A White Monogram Dior Set

The post LaLa Anthony Serves Disco Barbie Realness In Her Latest Instagram Post appeared first on 100.3 .

