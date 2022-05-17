‘I hope you enjoyed that one’ – Kieran Trippier posts message to Tottenham fans after his Newcastle side beat Arsenal

EX-SPURS star Kieran Trippier had a cheeky pop at Arsenal after they slipped in the race for a top-four Prem finish.

The right-back posted an Instagram message to Tottenham fans after his current side Newcastle beat the Gunners on Monday.

Kieran Trippier has helped Newcastle move clear of relegation trouble since signing from Atletico Madrid in January Credit: AFP

The Toon won 2-0 at St James' Park to leave their visitors trailing fourth-placed Spurs by two points ahead of the final day of the season.

Trippier was an unused sub but that did not stop him enjoying the result with fans at Tottenham, where he played between 2015-2019.

The England star, 31, posted an image of himself on the touchline, and added a message which said: "Excellent by the lads tonight, once again showing what we are capable of at Newcastle.

"I hope you enjoyed that one tonight Spurs fans 😂."

The laughing emoji at the end of his post will have done nothing to improve the mood of exasperated Arsenal fans.

The Gunners were in pole position to secure Champions League qualification at the start of May.

But back-to-back defeats to Spurs and Newcastle now make them outsiders for that coveted final qualification spot.

The mess at the Magpies prompted Gunners midfielder Granit Xhaka to blast his team-mates.

The Swiss star raged: “From the first minute to the 90th we didn’t deserve to be on the pitch.

“With a performance like that you don’t deserve to play Champions League or Europa League."

Arsenal conclude their campaign at home to relegation-battling Everton on Sunday, while Spurs go to relegated Norwich.