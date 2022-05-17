ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

‘I hope you enjoyed that one’ – Kieran Trippier posts message to Tottenham fans after his Newcastle side beat Arsenal

By James Colasanti
The US Sun
The US Sun
 2 days ago

EX-SPURS star Kieran Trippier had a cheeky pop at Arsenal after they slipped in the race for a top-four Prem finish.

The right-back posted an Instagram message to Tottenham fans after his current side Newcastle beat the Gunners on Monday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LXcj3_0fgz9lbA00
Kieran Trippier has helped Newcastle move clear of relegation trouble since signing from Atletico Madrid in January Credit: AFP

The Toon won 2-0 at St James' Park to leave their visitors trailing fourth-placed Spurs by two points ahead of the final day of the season.

Trippier was an unused sub but that did not stop him enjoying the result with fans at Tottenham, where he played between 2015-2019.

The England star, 31, posted an image of himself on the touchline, and added a message which said: "Excellent by the lads tonight, once again showing what we are capable of at Newcastle.

"I hope you enjoyed that one tonight Spurs fans 😂."

The laughing emoji at the end of his post will have done nothing to improve the mood of exasperated Arsenal fans.

The Gunners were in pole position to secure Champions League qualification at the start of May.

But back-to-back defeats to Spurs and Newcastle now make them outsiders for that coveted final qualification spot.

The mess at the Magpies prompted Gunners midfielder Granit Xhaka to blast his team-mates.

FREE BETS AND SIGN UP DEALS - BEST NEW CUSTOMER OFFERS

The Swiss star raged: “From the first minute to the 90th we didn’t deserve to be on the pitch.

“With a performance like that you don’t deserve to play Champions League or Europa League."

Arsenal conclude their campaign at home to relegation-battling Everton on Sunday, while Spurs go to relegated Norwich.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Blackburn holding off Man United, Chelsea securing the crown in style against Wigan and Sergio Aguero's incredible late winner against QPR... the EIGHT times the Premier League title went to the final day as Liverpool bid to overhaul Man City

Liverpool ensured they will keep their Premier League title hopes alive after seeing off Southampton despite making nine changes at St Mary's - with Klopp masterminding a 2-1 with a new look side. Manchester City will be frustrated that the Saints failed to get the job done after going in...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Everton aim to avoid historic night at Goodison Park as Crystal Palace come calling

“Historically, it could be a big night for us,” said Frank Lampard. Yet Everton hope it won’t be. Goodison Park has had an unbroken run of top-flight fixtures, dating back 68 years. Everton’s last 1,367 home league matches have been in either the old Division 1 or the Premier League.And game 1,368 has a potential finality. Lose or draw against Crystal Palace, coupled with an unfavourable result at Arsenal on Sunday and the right results for Leeds and Burnley, and Everton’s stay in the elite will end. Goodison’s next fixture could be in the Championship. “The situation we are in...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Granit Xhaka
Person
Kieran Trippier
SB Nation

Everton vs Crystal Palace: Predicted Line-Up | Keane returns

For about fifteen or so minutes it looked as though Everton were going to cruise to safety. But then things changed. Richarlison not getting a penalty and Jarrad Branthwaite’s subsequent red card against Brentford was undoubtedly the key moment on Sunday. It took Everton from comfortably leading in a game to chasing it.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arsenal#Everton#Uk#St James Park#Spurs#Magpies#Swiss#Europa League
The Independent

On this day in 2016: Liverpool lose Europa League final against Sevilla

Liverpool suffered a second-half collapse to lose 3-1 to Sevilla in the Europa League final on this day in 2016.Daniel Sturridge fired Jurgen Klopp’s side ahead on 35 minutes in Basle but the Spanish outfit rallied after the break to secure a third successive triumph in the competition.Kevin Gameiro began the fightback just 17 seconds after the restart before a double from Coke completed the turnaround for Unai Emery’s team.Liverpool had strong claims for a penalty turned down in the first half after Daniel Carrico appeared to handle as Roberto Firmino attempted to take the ball past him.They went in...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Manchester United in talks to sign £35m-rated Ajax starlet Jurrien Timber

Manchester United have reportedly held talks over Ajax defender Jurrien Timber as Erik ten Hag looks his Eredivisie-winning squad to help improve his new side. Tag Hag announced that he has terminated his Ajax contract six-weeks early to begin work at United. While I admire that, it’s important that he gets some rest of the summer too. This will be like a no other job he’s had before with constant pressure on the agenda.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Everton F.C.
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Newcastle United F.C.
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
NewsBreak
Instagram
BBC

Ten Hag to be present at Crystal Palace game

New Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag will be in the stands for the club’s final game of the season at Crystal Palace on Sunday. The Dutchman, 52, has purposely kept away from Manchester this week to allow Ralf Rangnick space to prepare his team. However, he has been...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SPORTbible

TalkSPORT’s Laura Woods’ Savage Reply After Spurs Fan’s ‘Small Club Mentality’ Dig At Arsenal

Laura Woods produced a savage reply after a Spurs fan claimed that Arsenal have a ‘small club mentality’ during a debate on talkSPORT. Woods, who is an Arsenal fan was taking calls on her breakfast show on talkSPORT the morning after Arsenal were beaten 2-0 at St. James’ Park by Eddie Howe’s Newcastle United, leaving their arch rivals in pole position to finish in fourth place.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
433K+
Followers
25K+
Post
144M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy