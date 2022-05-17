Former Steeler Vince Williams joins Pine-Richland's coaching staff

Former Steelers linebacker Vince Williams is now a coach.

IT was announced late Monday that Williams is now the linebackers coach for the Pine-Richland Rams football team.

Williams retired last July while the Steelers were reporting to Training Camp at Heinz Field.

Drafted in the sixth round of the 2013 NFL Draft, Williams, over his eight-year career in Pittsburgh, has 479 total tackles, 20 sacks and 50 tackles for a loss.

Former Penn Hills coach Jon LeDonne replaced former coach Steve Campos, who resigned after coaching the Rams for a year due to health reasons.

Coach LeDonne also introduced Pine-Richland graduate Tommy Camino as the Rams defensive line coach.