Here’s what you can do if you can’t find baby formula

ORLANDO, Fla. — Parents are scrambling to find baby formula on store shelves after supply chain issues and a recent recall caused a national shortage.

Here are some tips on how to deal with the shortage, according to Dr. Elana Pearl Ben-Joseph with Nemours Children’s Health System.

Talk to your baby’s doctor.

Shop around.

Order online if you can.

Connect with other parents.

Do not give your baby homemade formula, watered-down formula or formula bought overseas.

If your baby is younger than a year old, do not give them goat milk or plant-based milk. Such milk lack the nutrients your baby needs for growth and development.

You can give your baby toddler formula for a few days if they are nearing their first birthday.

Doctors said that if you run out of formula or can’t find any, you can give your baby Pedialyte or Enfalyte for a couple of days.

Babies older than 4 to 6 months can also have puréed foods.

