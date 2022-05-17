ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

David Pastrnak joins World Championship

By Gavin Lee
Pro Hockey Rumors
Pro Hockey Rumors
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Vpdoh_0fgz96gk00
Boston Bruins right wing David Pastrnak (88) celebrates joining World Championship on Wednesday. Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

After being eliminated in a heartbreaking game seven over the weekend, David Pastrnak’s season of hockey is not quite over. The Boston Bruins forward will join the Czech national team at the IIHF World Championship on Wednesday, in time for them to play their fourth group stage game on Thursday.

Given the yearly success of the Bruins in the postseason, it has been quite a few years since Pastrnak has represented Czechia but he has been quite committed to them throughout his career. In 2018, after scoring 20 points in 12 postseason games with the Bruins, he still managed to join the World Championship team for another handful of games. He is represented his country at several other tournaments, including the 2016 World Cup and three World Juniors.

Interestingly enough, Pastrnak is another example of this wave of NHL superstars that have never received a chance to play in the Olympics. That is despite being selected for the 2022 team, before the league decided to pull out of the event at the last minute. Pastrnak, Ondrej Palat, and Jakub Voracek were the three players that Czechia had named to the club ahead of time.

Given their schedule, he will be arriving just in time. The Czechs finish off the group stage with very important games against the U.S. and Finland, which could determine their fate in the event.

Comments / 0

Related
Pro Hockey Rumors

Bruins' Brad Marchand, Derek Forbort earn $5K fines

The Boston Bruins are down two games in their first-round series against the Carolina Hurricanes, and now a pair of their players are down a few more dollars. Derek Forbort and Brad Marchand have both been issued $5,000 fines for actions in Wednesday night’s game. Forbort’s incident came early...
BOSTON, MA
The Hockey Writers

3 Bruins Unlikely to Return to Team for 2022-23 Season

The Boston Bruins have a number of questions that will require answers going into this offseason. What will happen with veteran Patrice Bergeron? Is Jake DeBrusk finally going to be moved? Where will the team find more scoring? Are they going to make a big, short-term move if Bergeron decides to return? Finally, how do they compete in a tough Atlantic Division?
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Olympics#World Championship#World Juniors#Czechs
NBC Sports

Bruins captain Patrice Bergeron doesn't see himself playing somewhere else

Boston Bruins captain Patrice Bergeron still hasn't made a decision on his plans for next season, but in regards to potentially playing for another team, the veteran center made his feelings clear Monday afternoon. "No." That was Bergeron's answer to reporters when asked if he could see himself playing somewhere...
BOSTON, MA
Pro Hockey Rumors

Bruins' Charlie McAvoy, Hurricanes' Brendan Smith earn fines

The NHL Department of Player Safety handed out a pair of fines Sunday, sanctioning defensemen Charlie McAvoy of the Boston Bruins and Brendan Smith of the Carolina Hurricanes for violations committed during Saturday’s series-ending contest. Both were fined the maximum allowable amount under the CBA. McAvoy’s $5,000 fine came...
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

2022 NHL offseason: Full list of Bruins free agents, contracts to watch

The 2022 offseason has arrived for the Boston Bruins, and it could be a franchise-altering summer. Patrice Bergeron is the focus of it all. The Bruins legend and team captain remains an elite player, but his contract is about to expire and he hasn't made a decision on whether he'll come back or retire.
BOSTON, MA
Pro Hockey Rumors

Canucks HC Bruce Boudreau's contract has yet to be extended

The Vancouver Canucks have lots of questions to answer this offseason. The most pressing one is whether they can get a deal done with head coach Bruce Boudreau, who has a negotiating window until June 1 but no contract extension in place just yet. The two sides have said all the right things when it comes to working together and will have to iron out a deal if the veteran coach is to stay put. It certainly seems like he’s going to be sticking around though, as Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reported yesterday on CHEK TV that Boudreau was present (virtually) in the meeting with Russian free agent Andrei Kuzmenko.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Finland
NewsBreak
National Hockey League
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Boston Bruins
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC Sports

Jake DeBrusk gives update on status of his Bruins trade request

Boston Bruins winger Jake DeBrusk had a strong close to the NHL regular season and played well in the team's first-round playoff series defeat to the Carolina Hurricanes. DeBrusk tallied 12 points (seven goals, five assists) in 15 games in April, and he followed that up with four points (two goals, two assists) in seven games against the Hurricanes. He proved to be a strong fit with Brad Marchand and Patrice Bergeron on Boston's top line.
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Bruins GM gives update on potential David Pastrnak contract extension

Boston Bruins right winger David Pastrnak is one of the best offensive players in the NHL, and the results speak for themselves. He has averaged 35.8 goals scored per season over the last six years, and only five players in the league have found the back of the net more times than Pastrnak since the start of the 2019-20 season.
BOSTON, MA
Pro Hockey Rumors

Hockey Canada announces 2022 IIHF World Championship roster

The roster is set with just a few days to go before things kick off for Hockey Canada at the 2022 IIHF World Championship. The defending gold medalists will ice a rather youthful roster this season, highlighted by some of the league’s up-and-coming stars, along with some established top-end youngsters.
HOCKEY
CBS Sports

Golden Knights fire head coach Peter DeBoer after team misses postseason for first time

The Vegas Golden Knights fired head coach Peter DeBoer on Monday, the team's general manager Kelly McCrimmon announced. "We would like to thank Pete DeBoer for his commitment to the Vegas Golden Knights over the past three seasons," McCrimmon said in a press release. "Since joining the organization, Pete and his staff have guided us through some of the most unique and challenging circumstances we've witnessed since our franchise entered the NHL. After lengthy discussions over the last two weeks, we believe that a new coach will put us in the best position to succeed next season."
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Boston Bruins extend D Jakub Zboril on two-year deal

Slated to become a group six unrestricted free agent this summer, a former first-round pick has decided to stay with the organization that drafted him. Defenseman Jakub Zboril signed a two-year contract extension with the Boston Bruins this morning, carrying a cap hit of $1.138M per season. Zboril, now 25,...
BOSTON, MA
Pro Hockey Rumors

Senators' Tim Stutzle suffers leg injury in World Championships

Concerning news from the World Championships for the Ottawa Senators and Team Germany, as young forward Tim Stutzle was injured Monday in a game against France (link). The forward took a hit in the corner from France defenseman Thomas Thiry, coming up limp and leaving the ice, favoring his left leg. Stutzle, who had two assists in two games before the injury, would not return to the game.
HOCKEY
Pro Hockey Rumors

An offseason checklist for the Arizona Coyotes

The offseason has arrived for half of the league’s teams that aren’t playoff-bound. It’s time to examine what they will need to accomplish over the coming months. Next up is a look at Arizona. This season went more or less as expected for the Coyotes. After blowing...
GLENDALE, AZ
Pro Hockey Rumors

Boston College hires Greg Brown as new men's hockey coach

For the first time in 28 years, Boston College’s men’s hockey program has had to find a new head coach. Jerry York, the program’s bench boss for nearly three decades and the winningest head coach in NCAA hockey history, announced his retirement from coaching on April 14, and since then the Eagles have been searching for his successor. On Friday, they announced their choice. Greg Brown, one of York’s former assistants, was tapped for the role, and he will become just the fifth Boston College men’s hockey head coach in program history. Brown has some NHL experience, having served as an assistant on David Quinn’s staff when Quinn coached the New York Rangers from 2018-2021. Brown had the following to say about his appointment:
BOSTON, MA
Pro Hockey Rumors

Rangers sign former second-round pick Olof Lindbom

Another talented young goaltender is set to join the New York Rangers. CapFriendly has reported the terms of a to-be-announced entry-level contract between New York and 2018 second-round pick Olof Lindbom. The Swedish netminder is set to sign a two-year deal worth an AAV of $925K. The NHL salary in...
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Tyler Bozak's latest bonus pushes Blues' overage penalty even further

The St. Louis Blues are happy to be advancing to the second round of the playoffs. However, their series win over the Minnesota Wild is not without complications. Veteran center Tyler Bozak earned a $100K bonus with the Blues advancing, per CapFriendly, which for many teams would not be an issue. However, the Blues operated so close to the salary cap’s upper limit this season that they had no cushion for performances bonuses they had promised to Bozak and were already in the red. In fact, even before Bozak’s latest bonus was earned, the Blues held the third-highest bonus overage penalty for 2022-23 at $1M awarded to Bozak for playing in 41-plus games this season.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Pro Hockey Rumors

Pro Hockey Rumors

1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
187K+
Views
ABOUT

Pro Hockey Rumors delivers the latest news on NHL trades and free agency, with new material 365 days a year.

 https://www.prohockeyrumors.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy