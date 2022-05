The trial is underway and testimony began yesterday for one of two Horry County Deputies charged in the drowning deaths of two women after Hurricane Florence. Stephen Flood is the first of the two men to stand trial. Yesterday, 12th Circuit Solicitor Ed Clements called three employees with the Horry County Sheriff’s Office, including Flood’s former supervisor to the stand. Officials say Flood and Joshua Bishop drove into floodwaters in Marion County on September 18th, 2019 with two women in their transport van. 45 year old Wendy Newton of Shallotte, NC and 43 year old Nicolette Green of Myrtle Beach died inside the van when it was overtake by floodwaters. Flood was charged with two counts of reckless homicide and two counts of involuntary manslaughter. Bishop was charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter. The trial is expected to wrap on Friday and there’s no word if Flood will take the stand.

HORRY COUNTY, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO