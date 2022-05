An 84-year-old pedestrian who was struck by a driver earlier this month near Walter Johnson High School in Bethesda has died, Montgomery County police said Wednesday. Carole Barbara Weiss was struck by the driver of a blue 2005 Honda Accord traveling south on Rockledge Drive near Democracy Boulevard around 11:20 a.m. May 6, police said in a press release. The driver of the Honda stayed at the scene and helped, along with several witnesses. Weiss was taken to a local hospital with critical injuries, police said at the time. Weiss died Tuesday, according to police.

