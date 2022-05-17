ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, WY

Registration open for 2022 Midnight on the Mesa trail race

By Sponsored by Pinedale Aquatic Center
buckrail.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJACKSON, Wyo. — Join Friends of Pinedale Aquatic Center for the 2022 Midnight on the Mesa trail run!. Registration is now open for the race which will take place on June 17-18. This year, the race begins at 9...

buckrail.com

buckrail.com

Development of Broulim’s Victor store hits pause

VICTOR, Idaho. — Broulim’s Fresh Foods hit pause in the development of its proposed Victor store location, announced the Victor City Clerk this afternoon. Development of the 20,000-square-foot grocery store, which was approved last year by the City of Victor, has been subject to delay due to a lawsuit challenging the decision by Victor City Council to rezone the property Broulim’s had purchased to build the grocery store.
VICTOR, ID
buckrail.com

Bike Park Season Passes are now on sale at Grand Targhee

ALTA, Wyo. — Winter is over, spring is in the air and summer will be here before you know it. Grand Targhee Resort has announced that their summer Bike Park Season Passes are now on sale!. Grand Targhee may be best known for world-class powder skiing but there is...
ALTA, WY
buckrail.com

Summer 2022 outlook: Events & Entertainment

JACKSON, Wyo. — As summer 2022 nears and the community eagerly awaits the season, businesses prepare for the anticipated crowds and excitement that come with it. And this summer, there’s a whole lot going down in the valley. Summer People’s Market on the Center for the Arts Lawn:...
JACKSON, WY
buckrail.com

Elk Refuge proposes fee changes for fall 2022

JACKSON, Wyo. — The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service National Elk Refuge is seeking public review and comment on fee changes proposed for three types of commercial special use permits issued on the refuge. The proposed fee change would affect any person or business that charges or includes a...
JACKSON, WY
buckrail.com

Setting all teens up for unlimited success

JACKSON, Wyo. — High School is a pivotal time in a young person’s life. While they’re still growing, learning and exploring how they want to exist in the larger world, the potential for life-altering mistakes or trauma is larger than they’ve previously faced. The research is...
JACKSON, WY
buckrail.com

Airport Advancement: May 16-20

JACKSON, Wyo. — Airport construction crews have been working around the clock to keep construction on-schedule, and it’s working. Inside the terminal, restaurant basement excavation is almost complete. A fire suppression system is being installed in the hold room and security checkpoint. Meanwhile on the runway, crews are...
JACKSON, WY
buckrail.com

Viehman to run for town council

JACKSON, Wyo. — Local realtor Devon Viehman is making her second bid at a seat on the Jackson Town Council. Viehman announced her candidacy last month. In an email to Buckrail Viehman said, “my desire to serve this community has grown stronger the past two years since I last ran. Growing up here, I have a responsibility to ensure future generations have an opportunity to live and work here. I still have a lot to give, and I’m taking a second opportunity to demonstrate to our community how dedicated I am to finding creative solutions for our many intersecting issues.”
JACKSON, WY
Wake Up Wyoming

SEE The Cute New Babies of Thermopolis, Wyoming

Grandpa Rich lives in Thermopolis, Wyoming, and volunteers to check on the bison herd above the town. He keeps an watchful eye over them and sends us almost daily pictures of their progress. Spring brings new faces to the herd. The older animals are used to seeing Grandpa Rich. This...
THERMOPOLIS, WY
buckrail.com

Two Wyoming men convicted on wildlife violations, $15,000 in fines

WYOMING — Two Wyoming men have been convicted on multiple wildlife violations in Sweetwater County that resulted in close to $15,000 in fines as well as loss of hunting and fishing privileges. An investigation surrounding concerns of wasted game birds led Wyoming Game and Fish Department game wardens to...
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WY
basinnow.com

Wyoming Man Who Rescued Family Recognized For Courageous Actions

A Wyoming man has been recognized for his courageous actions after rescuing a family from a burning home back in February. Ryan Pasborg courageously and without hesitation, rushed into a burning Sweetwater County home he was passing by and rescued the complete strangers who were trapped inside, including a mother and her young child. He then resuscitated the mother and took the entire family to safety away from the fire. At a recent meeting of Sweetwater County Government's Board of County Commissioners, Ryan was recognized for his actions. It was a very touching moment as the family he saved, the Wadsworth family, were also in attendance. The Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office shared: “Ryan Pasborg, in recognition of your sense of community and your selfless sacrifice in risking your life to save the lives of others, the dedicated men and women of Sweetwater County Sheriff's Office are proud to call you our neighbor and our friend. There are no words to adequately express the magnitude of your bravery other than that you are the perfect example of what it means to be a real hero.”
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WY
county17.com

Wyoming man dies in rollover crash near Kemmerer

CASPER, Wyo. — A Wyoming resident died after a single-vehicle crash in Lincoln County on Tuesday afternoon. Lyman resident Joel Scott Reimer, 53, died in the rollover on U.S. Highway 189 near Kemmerer, Wyoming Highway Patrol Sergeant Jeremy Beck confirmed on Wednesday. Reimer had been driving north along the highway in a GMC Jimmy when the vehicle drifted off the road and struck a mile post 32 sign before heading into a ditch, according to the WHP.
KEMMERER, WY
newslj.com

One cub hazed after 399 and her brood split

JACKSON (WNE) – Grizzly 399 and her four cubs have officially separated, spreading out into different areas of Grand Teton National Park and the unincorporated areas of Teton County on Thursday and Friday. One cub, one of two that was collared last year, was hazed with vehicles and cracker...
JACKSON, WY
subletteexaminer.com

Sublette sends 6 to Cowboy Hall

WYOMING – The Wyoming Cowboy Hall of Fame announced its 36 new inductees for the Class of 2021, which includes six inductees from Sublette County. Charles Leonard Priebe of Pinedale, Milford Byron “Mike” Steele of Boulder/Pinedale, Ivan Samuel “Pete” Hoagland of Big Piney, Carl Philip “Red” Mathisen of Daniel/Cora, Thomas Daniel O’Neil Sr. of Big Piney and Kent Snedicor of Daniel will all be inducted during the awards ceremony at the Little America in Cheyenne on Sept. 23-24. Bob Lucas and Jim Maher of Jackson will also be inducted from the region.
SUBLETTE COUNTY, WY
cowboystatedaily.com

Dave Simpson: They’ll Call You Every Name In The Book

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The plight of an 87-year-old Park County man whose property taxes now consume a month and a half of his Social Security income takes me back to a feisty coffee group called “Too Dumb for Tax Caps, Inc.”. Cowboy State...
PARK COUNTY, WY
buckrail.com

Teton Powwow celebrates American Indian culture

JACKSON, Wyo. — Central Wyoming College and Native American Jump Start present Teton Powwow: Celebration of American Indian Culture, Friday, May 20 and Saturday, May 21, 2002. Jackson Hole and the surrounding region are ancestral lands of indigenous people and are valued for their rich natural and scenic resources. Native Americans will share their rich culture, traditions, dance and history at the Teton Powwow.
JACKSON, WY
buckrail.com

YNP: Expect East Entrance road closures due to increased avy danger

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK, Wyo. — The East Entrance Road between the East Entrance and Fishing Bridge will close for periods of time today, May 16 through Wednesday, May 18 due to increased avalanche danger from recent snowfall and warm temperatures. The road closed today, May 16, at 11 a.m....
TRAFFIC
buckrail.com

Experienced Carpenters

Bell Construction is seeking experienced carpenters for custom residential construction in Jackson Hole and the surrounding area. Applicants should have a minimum of 5 years experience, with trim carpentry skills highly preferred. Full time, year round work. Must speak fluent English, have reliable transportation and basic hand tools. Competitive pay...
JACKSON, WY
buckrail.com

Legacy Lodge housing dead on arrival

JACKSON, Wyo. — Legacy Lodge may one day be converted into workforce housing, but not by its current landowners at Stage Stop Inc. Not yet, anyway. That was the verdict delivered by the Board of County Commissioners yesterday, who voted 2-2 against approving Stage Stop’s Conditional Use Permit (CUP) to convert the former assisted living facility into workforce housing.
JACKSON, WY

