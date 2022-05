A Mason City man will spend up to 10 years in prison for assaulting his girlfriend and then setting her house on fire in Floyd County earlier this year. 33-year-old Tyrone Jones was arrested by the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office after he attacked the female victim at her home in Rudd on January 8th. Investigators say he kicked the victim in the head, strangled her to the point she lost consciousness, burnt her with a cigarette, stole two phones and started a fire at the house before leaving. The victim, who said Jones tied her hands and feet to her bed with rope on a previous occasion, was not in the home at the time of the fire, which authorities say Jones himself reported.

