Chef Lori: Working with fresh herbs

While you may not aspire to be a professional chef, it's likely you have goals of cooking delicious meals that make your taste buds sing. Certain kitchen tools can help any chef create a tasty dish, and if sharpening up your culinary skills is on the menu, you might want to start with your knives. Andrew Zimmern, the host of the Magnolia Network's "Family Dinner," is offering up some pro advice about what types of knives you need to set yourself up for success in your kitchen, and regardless if you are a newb to the home cooking scene or a seasoned cook, you may want to take note of this celebrity chef's list.

LIFESTYLE ・ 21 DAYS AGO