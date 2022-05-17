Chef Lori: Working with fresh herbs

This vibrant salad hits every note: sweet, salty, savory, sour, and just a bit spicy. White-fleshed donut peaches, which are sweeter and smoother than their more common cousins, balance bold Southeast Asian flavors, but any ripe peach will work just fine. A light yet flavorful lime dressing made with fish sauce, garlic, just enough sugar to balance out all the assertive flavors, and red chile gently marinates the peaches before they're tossed with crisp, tender lettuce and bright mint. To make this salad veggie-friendly, shop for vegetarian fish sauce.
