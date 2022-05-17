'I have family who live in that area': New York pastor describes moment he heard of Buffalo mass shooting

Saturday's mass shooting in Buffalo, New York, which was carried out by an 18-year-old white suspect at a grocery store in a predominantly Black neighborhood, left 10 people dead and three others wounded, per The New York Times. President Joe Biden has called for an investigation, calling the attack a "senseless and horrific" act of domestic terrorism. A number of pervasive issues are clear in the wake of the event, including the system of white supremacy in the U.S. that inspired the alleged attacker to carry out his plan, which was outlined in a manifesto and shared on social media half an hour before he opened fire, per CNN.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 22 HOURS AGO