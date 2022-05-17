ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'I have family who live in that area': New York pastor describes moment he heard of Buffalo mass shooting

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The 10 people shot and killed in a supermarket in Buffalo, New York, were caregivers and protectors and helpers. Some were running an errand or doing a favor or...

Son of woman slain in Buffalo recalls nightmarish day

Loss is nothing new to Wayne Jones. As a Black man in America, specifically Buffalo, New York, he’s known many people who have died because of gun violence. This time, it hit him a little bit closer, however, because it was his mother. Celestine Chaney, 65, was a breast cancer survivor who stopped by Tops supermarket on Jefferson Avenue on May 14 , 2022, to get strawberries to make a cake.
How Tops Markets Is Honoring The Buffalo Shooting Victims

Saturday's mass shooting in Buffalo, New York, which was carried out by an 18-year-old white suspect at a grocery store in a predominantly Black neighborhood, left 10 people dead and three others wounded, per The New York Times. President Joe Biden has called for an investigation, calling the attack a "senseless and horrific" act of domestic terrorism. A number of pervasive issues are clear in the wake of the event, including the system of white supremacy in the U.S. that inspired the alleged attacker to carry out his plan, which was outlined in a manifesto and shared on social media half an hour before he opened fire, per CNN.
'This is a nationwide issue'| NY pastor speaks on Buffalo mass shooting

(AP)—The shooting at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York, is the latest example of something that's been part of U.S. history since the beginning: targeted racial violence. Authorities say the suspected gunman, who is white, specifically targeted a predominantly Black neighborhood. They say he shot 11 Black people and...
2 On Your Side

Funerals being planned for mass shooting victims

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Funeral services are now being planned for the victims of the mass shooting at the Tops Market on Jefferson Avenue in Buffalo. Ten people were killed in the shooting, and three more people were wounded in the Saturday afternoon attack. 2 On Your side will continue to update this story with services as they are released.
WBNS 10TV Columbus

'He was sitting outside' | Barbershop owner describes interaction with Buffalo shooter

BUFFALO, N.Y. — It’s hard to imagine that only steps away from a place sacred to the black community, Saturday’s shooting in Buffalo could happen. “It's something that you never thought was going to happen here,” said Daniel Love, owner of Mr. Loves Barbershop. "We were cutting hair. I was showing one of my apprentices tips on how to do a haircut and I just heard a loud, ‘Pow pow pow.’”
Power 93.7 WBLK

Buffalo Radio Host Has Message For Western New York

What is going to happen to the Tops grocery store on Jefferson Avenue? We got answers from one of our own. It has felt like the longest stretch of days in Western New York since the horrific actions on May 14, 2022, leaving the City of Good Neighbors in disbelief that something of this nature could have happened in our homes.
Huron Daily Tribune

Buffalo suspect: Lonely, isolated -- with a troubling sign

CONKLIN, N.Y. (AP) — In the waning days of Payton Gendron’s COVID-altered senior year at Susquehanna Valley High School, he logged on to a virtual learning program in economics class that asked: “What do you plan to do when you retire?”. “Murder-suicide,” Gendron typed. Despite his...
