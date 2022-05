After one of the larger home insurance carriers in Florida went belly up two months ago, some homeowners have been left waiting for thousands in premium refunds. “People cannot afford to throw $2,393 to the wind. Not these days.” Linda Bishop-Marshall said that’s how much St. Johns Insurance Company took out of her account, just days after she cancelled her homeowner’s policy in January. She claims she was told a refund was on the way, but nearly four months later, getting answers has been a struggle.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO