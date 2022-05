Lincoln, NE (May 16, 2022) You’re not supposed to keep pigs in the city limits, but the City Council granted an exception today. Diana Baddorf, who lives in the 32-hundred block of East Summit Blvd, asked the council to allow her to keep her mini pig Lucy. Baddorf served three overseas tours while in the military, one in Kosovo and two in Iraq, but developed PTSD. She told the council Lucy helps her cope with the symptoms.

