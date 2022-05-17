ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marshfield, MA

Warm the butter and break out the claw cracker: It's lobster season on the South Shore

By Mary Whitfill, The Patriot Ledger
Patriot Ledger
Patriot Ledger
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JqgH9_0fgz5vkg00

MARSHFIELD – We're back, baby.

Lobstermen from the South Shore and all along the Massachusetts coast have dropped their traps into state waters for the first time this season after a ban on local fishing was extended this month to protect endangered right whales.

In what has become an annual tradition, the state's yearly fishing closure to protect right whales was extended until mid-May, cutting short a season already slashed in the name of species protection. The state sent out a notice to lobstermen April 29 – two days before the waters were supposed to open – that said the closure of 9,000 square miles of water would be extended through May 15 because of nearby whales.

An aerial survey to determine how many right whales are left along the coast was conducted Saturday, May 14, and lobstering was cleared to start Monday.

Coming soon: Fast-food restaurant Sully's to bring 'Castle Island feel' to Hanover Crossing

Ocean in the front, bay in the back:New apartment complex opens in Hull

"(The state Division of Marine Fisheries) appreciates the cooperation and patience of all the fishing industry participants and stakeholders," the agency said in a notice to lobstermen last weekend. "We are sensitive to the challenges these issues can have on fishers who are unable to make plans to begin their trap fishing season."

The goal of the annual closure is to reduce the chances of whales becoming entangled in fishing gear. Right whales are common in Cape Cod Bay during late winter and early spring, especially March and April.

According to the Anderson Cabot Center for Ocean Life at the New England Aquarium, fewer than 350 right whales are still alive.

A day in the life: Marshfield lobsterman 'living the dream'

Beth Casoni, executive director of the Massachusetts Lobstermen's Association, said seafood fans should shop local whenever they can.

"If people really want to buy the greenest, most conservation-friendly lobsters, they should ask for Massachusetts lobsters," she said.

Thanks to our subscribers, who help make this coverage possible. If you are not a subscriber, please consider supporting quality local journalism with a Patriot Ledger subscription. Here is our latest offer.

Reach Mary Whitfill at mwhitfill@patriotledger.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WCVB

Orca spotted off Cape Cod by fishing crew

BOSTON — An orca was spotted Sunday off the coast of Cape Cod by at least two Massachusetts fishing crews. New England Fishmongers posted photos of the killer whale on its Facebook page. "Spotted by Skipper Asher -- an orca whale off Cape Cod! Not something you see every...
Alina Andras

Three Underrated Massachusetts Beaches

While most people choose to spend their holidays in Florida, South Carolina, or North Carolina, in the past couple of year more and more people come to Massachusetts to explore the amazing beaches this part of the country has to offer. While not so popular as other beaches in the United States, they are definitely worth driving or flying all the way to Massachusetts to see them. Another good reason to spend your vacation here is that it's not as crowded as it is in Florida, for example. Also, the prices are way better here. With less tourists, you can enjoy a peaceful and relaxed holiday with your friends or family.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Marshfield, MA
Lifestyle
Local
Massachusetts Lifestyle
City
Marshfield, MA
City
Hanover, MA
State
Massachusetts State
City
Hull, MA
lonelyplanet.com

The 14 best state parks in Massachusetts you really shouldn't miss

Head outdoors to experience Massachusetts' diverse landscape at these top 14 state parks © Joe Klementovich / Aurora Photos via Getty Images. More than 150 sites make up Massachusetts’ superlative network of state parks, encompassing a diverse array of landscapes and historic sites. With so many outstanding choices...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lobster Fishing#Lobsters#Fishing Industry#South Shore
Live 95.9

Still Wary Of COVID? Here Are 10 Berkshire Restaurants That Offer Outdoor Dining

Massachusetts is currently experiencing another wave of COVID infections even after experts were thinking that Spring's warmer weather would quell another surge. Please do not take this post the wrong way, I am in NO WAY saying that eating indoors is unsafe or a virus super spreader. I am just saying transmission of COVID is less likely outdoors and if you are still wary about getting infected, eating outside may be a nice option to enjoy yourself and/or support a local establishment.
PITTSFIELD, MA
WNAW

Stop! Think Twice Before Killing These Beneficial Weeds!

If there was an official plant for the month of May here in Massachusetts, it would surely be the dandelion. Whether you’re in Pittsfield, Sheffield, Adams or Savoy, this ubiquitous weed is EVERYWHERE. That said, think twice before getting out the herbicide, because dandelions are actually useful weeds and good for the environment!
PITTSFIELD, MA
WNAW

What is the Most Popular Holiday in Massachusetts?

With Memorial Day approaching we were curious about the popularity of each holiday. There are legit national holidays commemorating veterans…the country’s independence…for those that made the ultimate sacrifice…religious holidays such as Christmas, Hanukkah, and Easter. There are those “special days” to celebrate love, the Irish, and moms and dads to mention a few.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Seafood
Seacoast Current

12 Things That Shock People After Moving to New Hampshire

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. Moving to a new a state always comes with its own basket of adventures. Even if you aren't moving from that far away, every state does things a little bit differently! Whether it's the things they eat, the slang they use, their unspoken rules of the road, or the way they make you register your vehicle, every state is different!
POLITICS
Boston 25 News WFXT

Cape bridge replacement costs may soar to $4 billion

CAPE COD, Mass. — The public sector is feeling the strain of soaring inflation, too: officials now expect that a once-in-a-generation infrastructure overhaul in Allston will cost $300 million more than estimated, and the price of replacing the Cape Cod bridges could more than double. Outlining a series of...
BOURNE, MA
WNAW

Massachusetts Congratulates A Trifecta Of Winners Who Won $300 Thousand

They say you got to to be in it to win it! Recently, a trio of lottery winners throughout the Bay state have picked up a cool $100 thousand in prize money and one of the lucky tickets from the Massachusetts Millionaire's Club was sold right here in south county at The Shell gas station on Stockbridge Road in Great Barrington. The other two winners: A Mass cash ticket that was purchased at Dick's Variety north in Salisbury and King Liquors in Lowell rewarded a patron with a winning $15 Million Money Maker ticket, even though the top prize was not won, the 100 grand is STILL a nice chunk of change. I'm envious for sure, but I better find some extra one dollar bills and try to get in on the winning. Any extra money these days would come in very handy for sure!
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Boston 25 News WFXT

Gov. Charlie Baker on relentless gas prices

SALEM, Mass. — Gas price increases are taking more than a toll on people’s budgets. The record-breaking numbers have been non-stop for more than two weeks. Some people say they are nearing the breaking point, if they’re not there already, and it is impacting their driving habits.
SALEM, MA
CBS Boston

You can now order a 3rd round of free at-home COVID tests from the post office

BOSTON (CBS) — Need more rapid COVID tests? Americans can now order a third round of testing kits from the post office. “Every home in the U.S. is eligible to order a 3rd round of free at-home tests,” the government’s COVID.gov website stated Monday. “Order yours today.” This time, orders will include eight rapid antigen COVID-19 tests, which is double the amount provided in previous rounds. They’ll come in two separate packages, shipped for free, each with their own tracking numbers. Click here to order your tests. COVID cases are on the rise in Massachusetts. In Hopkinton, town officials are urging people to mask up indoors again. The positivity rate for Massachusetts as of Monday was 8.48%.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Patriot Ledger

Patriot Ledger

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
424K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Quincy, MA from The Patriot Ledger.

 http://patriotledger.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy