Boston, MA

'Not something you see every day': Orca spotted off Cape Cod coast

By WCVB
Patriot Ledger
Patriot Ledger
 2 days ago

BOSTON – An orca was seen  off the coast of Cape Cod by a scalloping crew Sunday.

New England Fishmongers posted photos of the orca on its Facebook page.

"Spotted by Skipper Asher – an orca whale off Cape Cod! Not something you see every day while out scalloping," the group said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fbxxr_0fgz5s6V00

"I looked out, and there it was – the 3- or 4-foot dorsal fin. He was jumping, surfacing and swimming alongside of a bunch of dolphins. It was like they were playing or something," Captain Asher Mollineau said.

Orcas, though often referred to as "killer whales," are actually the largest members of the dolphin family and are apex predators.

Officials said orcas have been spotted in the area in the past.

“Orcas have definitely been seen in New England," said Amy Knowlton, senior scientist at the New England Aquarium. "Many years ago, a tuna spotter observed a pod of orcas attacking a mom/calf North Atlantic right whale pair in the Great South Channel. The pair survived. And we see orca tooth marks on right whales on occasion."

"Old Tom," a male orca, has been seen in the Bay of Fundy, just northeast of Maine, several times. Officials said it's not clear if "Old Tom" was the whale spotted Monday.

