WEBSTER CITY — The jury took less than three hours Monday to reach a verdict in the trial of 42-year-old Michael Lang of Grundy Center. Lang was accused of shooting and killing Sergeant Jim Smith during a standoff last April. Judge Joel Dalrymple read the verdict sheet. “In the District Court for Grundy County concerning count one the verdict form reads — we the jury find the defendant guilty of murder in the first degree.”

WEBSTER CITY, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO