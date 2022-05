BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland men’s basketball will play in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame’s 2022 Tip-Off Tournament in November, taking on Saint Louis in the first round. The Terps and Billikens will play Saturday, Nov. 19 at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT. The Miami Hurricanes and Providence Friars will face off on the same day, and the winners and losers will meet on Sunday, Nov. 20 for the championship and consolation games. “This event features some of the best teams in the nation and we are excited to have an early-season challenge for our program,” Maryland men’s basketball...

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO