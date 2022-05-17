ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dubuque, IA

Dubuque Experimental Aircraft Association Guest Speaker

By Tom Drake
Y105
Y105
 5 days ago

The Dubuque Experimental Aircraft Association has invited Doug Rosenthal as a guest speaker. This event will take place at Airport Hangar 80, 11052 Airport Road, Dubuque, IA. All Tri-State...

y105music.com

Comments / 0

Related
Y105

Special Celebration at Dubuque Farmers Market This Saturday

The Dubuque Farmers Market will happen again this Saturday May 21, With a little something extra taking place. "Touch a Truck" The City of Dubuque is celebrating National Public Works Week, May 15-21, 2022. The week recognizes the contributions of public works professionals to the communities they serve. Public works...
DUBUQUE, IA
Y105

Free Admission to Eagle Point Park in Dubuque This Saturday

The City of Dubuque has joined the National Park Trust and communities across the country in proclaiming this Saturday, May 21, as national “Kids to Parks Day.” In celebration, all vehicle entrance fees to Eagle Point Park in Dubuque this Saturday will be waived. Other opportunities to celebrate...
DUBUQUE, IA
Y105

Dubuque Jaycee Receives National Recognition for Community Contributions

In an increasingly hectic world, few things in life are as rewarding as serving one's community. It's especially true during the Covid Pandemic. Still, Lisa Kloft found the time and has been recognized nationally for making outstanding contributions through her work with the Dubuque Jaycees. Lisa Kloft received the National...
DUBUQUE, IA
Y105

It was a Gouda Time at Mac and Cheese Fest

It's not every day when you get to check an item off of your Bucket List, but that is what happened last night at the Mac and Cheese Fest held at the Grand River Center in Dubuque. Listen: Interview with Mac and Cheese Fest Organizer Tom Rauen. Foodie Dreams Do...
DUBUQUE, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Iowa Business
Dubuque, IA
Industry
Local
Iowa Industry
Dubuque, IA
Business
City
Dubuque, IA
Y105

Sampling Local Beers on Craft Beer Week (Part Two)

It's now come time for part two of my special Craft Beer Week piece. Earlier this week, I tried three different local beers, two from Iowa, one from Wisconsin. Now, I've successfully finished off the custom six pack I purchase in honor of this glorious week. After trying a Mexican...
IOWA CITY, IA
Y105

Dubuque’s Got A Sharp New Date Night

Free night? Check. Group of friends or a date? Check. Ice-cold Beverages? Check. Closed-toed shoes? Check. Hey, wait. Where are we going with this? Axes? Check… Wait. Seriously though! If you haven’t heard of Dubuque’s coolest new experience; it's Bustin’ Axe on Central Avenue in Dubuque. Think darts, but with axes, and knives, and saws, and cards? Yup! You can do it all with several different packages to choose from; all offering you an hour of throwing and enjoyment starting at just $20 and ranging up to $30 for some black light axe throwing. That sounds wicked cool.
DUBUQUE, IA
Y105

Did You Catch Dubuque on John McGivern’s Travel Show?

If you're a fan of travel shows, you absolutely should make a note to watch John McGivern's Main Streets. McGivern is a Milwaukee based actor/personality, who recently launched his own program dedicated to exploring the various quaint towns in the Midwest. He's probably best known for his role as Bruce McIntosh in the Disney movie The Princess Diaries, but he has also done commercials for the likes of Kohl's and Sears.
DUBUQUE, IA
Y105

Hospice of Dubuque 2022 Tree of Life Memorial Service

The Hospice of Dubuque Tree of Life Memorial Service will be held Tuesday, May 24th at 7:30p in Washington Park. This spring you’re invited to come together as a community and remember loved ones. At this special event, a personal story of healing and hope will be shared. The evening will also include reflection, music, and the lighting of the tree. Together, we will celebrate those who have touched our lives. In the event of rain, the ceremony will be held in the Joliet Event Center at 781 Locust Street. Rain or shine, bring a lawn chair for comfortable seating. Each light on the display will represent a person remembered or honored and all lights will remain illuminated through Memorial Day.
DUBUQUE, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#C47#F16#Eaa
Y105

Dubuque County Baseball Hall of Fame to Induct Eight Members

The Dubuque County Baseball Hall of Fame is set to induct eight new members this summer. Among the inductees the Hall of Fame will add, six are former players. The other two are an umpire and a contributor. The eight will be honored during the 36th annual induction ceremonies set to take place on Friday, July 8th, 2022.
DUBUQUE COUNTY, IA
Y105

Water Leak Survey Planned for Dubuque Iowa Now Thru June 3rd

Dubuque residents will see their neighborhood fire hydrants receiving a “check-up” over the next few weeks as a leak detection survey of Dubuque’s water distribution system is conducted. The City of Dubuque has contracted with Westrum Leak Detection Inc. of Stratford, Iowa, to perform the survey, which...
DUBUQUE, IA
Y105

PHOTOS: Cascade’s 8th Annual Wing Fest

One of my favorite foods and local events took over Riverview Park in Cascade this past weekend! The Cascade Area Chamber of Commerce's 8th Annual Cascade Wing Fest was a blast in Cascade, Iowa. The afternoon of fun, friends, and community from 3 to 7pm; featured all of the things you could possibly want from a great wing festival. The main ingredient is of course killer chicken wings, along with cold beverages and great music.
CASCADE, IA
Y105

Dubuque’s Mac & Cheese Fest Made a Delicious Return!

Thursday, May 19th, 2022 marked the return of a delicious event that has gone by the wayside the last two years in lieu of the pandemic. The Dubuque Mac & Cheese Fest came back with a roar last night with hundreds flooding the Grand River Conference Center in pursuit of some mouthwatering mac and cheese, great local beers, and exactly the kind of camaraderie that was sorely missed over the past couple years.
DUBUQUE, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
Y105

Q Casino to Host Closing Ceremony for The Mid-America H.O.G Rally

The organizing committee of The Mid-America H.O.G Rally presents Hollywood Dubuque and rally host Hotel Julien Dubuque announced on this week that Q Casino will be the host location for the rally's Closing Ceremony along with the evenings' two complimentary concerts. Q Casino also serves as the Exclusive Sponsor of the Closing Ceremony. The event will take place on Saturday, July 23rd, 2022.
DUBUQUE, IA
Y105

Q Casino President Talks the Future of the DRA, New Grant Program

With greyhound racing drawing to a close in a matter of days, Q Casino President/CEO Alex Dixon knows there's bound to be some confusion about the state of the Dubuque Racing Association (DRA). Rest assured, the DRA isn't going anywhere. Founded in 1985, it has been instrumental to the continued...
DUBUQUE, IA
Y105

Cars and Coffee Returns to Dubuque

Cars & Coffee is coming back to the Hobby Lobby parking lot in Dubuque, Sunday May 15th from 9am to noon. Midwest Paint and Sound LLC invites you to come see the car show, and bring your own car to show off. This free to attend event helps raise money for the local Veterans Freedom Center with free will donations accepted. For those that come hungry; coffee, donuts, soda, and water will be available for sale. Cars & Coffee is a continual event held the 3rd Sunday of every month, weather permitting. Follow their Facebook page for details, and possible weather cancellations. This free family friendly event is open to all makes, models, cars, trucks, motorcycles, racecars, or street rods.
DUBUQUE, IA
Y105

3 Women Injured by Knife at Large Disturbance in Downtown Dubuque Sunday

On Sunday morning, a large disturbance in Downtown Dubuque has left 3 people with knife wounds. According to the Telegraph Herald, Police Lieutenant Ted McClimon says 25-year-old Carteasia L. Carpenter, and 30-year-old Catrice S. Carpenter, both of 504 W. 17th St., and 19-year-old Jashonna J. Vaughn, of 2639 University Ave., all were taken by ambulance to MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, where they were treated for their lacerations and released.
DUBUQUE, IA
Y105

PHOTOS: A Trip to Wildcat Den State Park

It’s time to do away with that cabin fever. Spring and summer is ripe for adventures; so this past weekend my family and I took a trip south to just outside of Muscatine to visit what is known as the one of the most photographed Iowa state parks. Trails wind through a variety of terrain, leading to geological formations along the trail’s sandstone bluffs. We visited the Pine Creek Grist Mill, the oldest working grist mill between the Mississippi River and the Rocky Mountains, and the Melpine one-room school house for a glimpse into Iowa’s past. Whether you’re looking to explore history or enjoy the peace and quiet of the outdoors, Wildcat Den State Park is the ideal destination. See for yourself in the pictures below and then take a day trip to enjoy.
MUSCATINE, IA
Y105

A Day at the National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium

Not even the unbreakable cloud-cover nor infrequent rain-showers could nix my excitement for my first time at the National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium. My friends and I had been reading about the museum since I revealed I was going to uproot my life and move to Dubuque. Growing up...
DUBUQUE, IA
Y105

Dubuque Multicultural Family Center Names New Director

City of Dubuque Leisure Services Manager Marie Ware has named Umaru Balde as the City of Dubuque’s new Multicultural Family Center Director. He will begin June 1. As the Multicultural Family Center director, Balde will work with the Multicultural Family Center board of directors to continue to further their mission of empowering all families of Dubuque to reach their potential and building unity through diversity, equity, and inclusion. Balde, as the lead of the staff of the center, will continue to build upon the programming of the center and expansion of partnerships that have made it so successful.
DUBUQUE, IA
Y105

Y105

Dubuque, IA
2K+
Followers
7K+
Post
479K+
Views
ABOUT

Y105 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Dubuque, Iowa. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://y105music.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy