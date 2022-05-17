ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joan D. Overton

Cover picture for the articleJoan D. Overton (Jo), 86, passed away on May 8, 2022 in Ocala, Florida. She was born February 26, 1936...

Sarah Louella Smeal

Sarah Louella Smeal, 94, of Salt Springs, Florida passed away at her home on May 14, 2022. She was born January 13, 1928, the daughter of the late Leroy and Kristine Durst. Sarah was a native of Grantsville, Maryland before moving to Florida from Ohio. She was married to her loving husband, Wallace, and together the two shared many years of love and happiness until his passing in 1995. Sarah attended Salt Springs Christian Church while living in Florida. She was a beloved mother and grandmother who will be dearly missed.
SALT SPRINGS, FL
Charlotte Grace Sauer

Charlotte Grace Sauer, 71, passed away on Saturday, May 7, 2022, at AdventHealth in Ocala, Florida. Charlotte was born in Barberton, Ohio to the late Charles B. and Juanita Sapp. She was a graduate of the Skelly Rose Beauty Academy and was an accomplished cosmetologist. After moving to Ocala in 1982, she worked for Sally Beauty Supply and Nurse Finders, but was most proud of her time spent with Lockheed Martin. Charlotte was known for her strong work ethic and sharp wit. She enjoyed music, singing, and spending time with her family and friends. She was a loving daughter, sister, mother, grandmother, and friend.
OCALA, FL
Roy Leslie Sherouse

Roy Leslie Sherouse, 77, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on May 10, 2022 in Anthony, Florida. He was born March 15, 1945 in Knoxville, Tennessee to Richard Sherouse and Willie Mae Householder. Resident of Marion County for 75 years, owner and operator of Roy Sherouse plastering Inc....
ANTHONY, FL
Mackenna Hope Rector

Mackenna Hope Rector, 15, of Ocala, FL, passed away on May 10th, 2022. She was born in Ocala, FL to Jason and Krissy Rector. Mackenna has two sisters Dylan and Chloe. Mackenna was a student at Vanguard High School. Mackenna excelled in everything she did, gymnastics, volleyball, and art. Her hobbies consisted of drawing and cooking, but her favorite thing to do was spend time with the people she loved.
OCALA, FL
Diana Marie Dial Julian

Diana Marie Dial Julian, 89, born September 20, 1932 in Detroit, Michigan to Hassell Dial and Lillian Esslinger Dial, passed away May 9, 2022 in Ocala, Marion County, Florida. She was preceded in death by both parents as well as her husband of almost 65 years, Bernard Joseph Julian. Diana and Bernard were married on March 31, 1951 until Bernard’s passing January 26, 2016.
OCALA, FL
John K. Briggs

TSGT John K. Briggs (USAF Retired) of 11546 SW 71st Circle, Ocala, FL where he resided with his wife Opal, passed on Monday, May 9th at 10:08 PM. John K. Briggs was born in Watervliet, NY and is the son of Kenneth F. Briggs (deceased) and Anna Zayachek (deceased). He...
OCALA, FL
Robert Gregory Teeter

Robert Gregory Teeter, aka Greg, 75, passed away on April 25, 2022, at Advent Hospital, Ocala FL. Greg was born April 28, 1946, in Leesburg, FL to Zebulon Teeter, Jr. and Hilda Romona (Ann) Teeter. Greg served with the United States Army and was honorably discharged. Greg experienced life on...
OCALA, FL
Bird Party At Lake Lillian In Belleview

These birds were having a party by Lake Lillian in Belleview. Thanks to Kevin Robert for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
BELLEVIEW, FL
Ocala woman jailed after victim discovers nearly $2,000 worth of fraudulent bank transactions

A 28-year-old Ocala woman was arrested after a female victim discovered nearly $2,000 worth of fraudulent bank transactions. On Friday, May 13 at approximately 11:20 a.m., a Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputy responded to a residence on SW 108th Place in Ocala in reference to a fraud investigation. Upon arrival, the female victim stated that she had allowed for Desiree Elizabeth Gonce to move into her home in mid-January.
OCALA, FL
Florida man with prior battery convictions arrested after allegedly grabbing, slapping female victim

A 41-year-old Florida man with several prior battery convictions was arrested after he allegedly grabbed and slapped a female victim inside a Marion County residence. On Friday, May 6, a Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputy responded to a local residence in reference to a domestic disturbance. Upon arrival, the deputy made contact with the female victim who stated that a physical altercation had occurred with Dale Patrick Shields, Jr.
MARION COUNTY, FL
DeSantis signs bill authorizing open containers in downtown Ocala during designated events

Governor Ron DeSantis signed House Bill 1429 on Wednesday which allows for downtown Ocala businesses to sell alcoholic beverages for off-premises consumption during designated events. The legislation authorizes businesses inside the downtown area “event zone” to sell alcohol off the licensed premises and on public rights-of-way and public park property...
OCALA, FL
Evergreen Cemetery in need of volunteers for upcoming cleanup day

The Evergreen Cemetery is in need of volunteers for a cleanup day that will take place on Saturday, May 21. The City of Ocala Public Works Department will host the volunteer cleanup from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Evergreen Cemetery, which is located at the 300 block of NW 8th Street.
OCALA, FL
KFC celebrates grand opening in east Ocala with ribbon cutting ceremony

After months of renovations, a new KFC in east Ocala officially opened its doors to hungry customers in April, and the grand opening was celebrated with a ribbon cutting ceremony. The international chicken fast food restaurant is located at 3815 E Silver Springs Boulevard in the building that was previously...
OCALA, FL
Full Eclipse Blood Moon Over Ocala

Check out this view of full eclipse blood moon from Sunday as seen over Ocala. Thanks to Phyllis Clark for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
OCALA, FL
Two people hospitalized after collision with rollover on Silver Springs Boulevard

A driver and passenger were transported to the hospital following a two-vehicle collision that occurred on Silver Springs Boulevard in Ocala on Tuesday afternoon. Shortly after 2:30 p.m., Ocala Fire Rescue units responded to a motor vehicle accident with rollover and possible entrapment in the 2300 block of E Silver Springs Boulevard.
OCALA, FL
Dr. N.H. Jones Elementary School opens time capsule from 1997

Dr. N.H. Jones Elementary School recently unveiled a time capsule that was buried in front of the school by students in 1997. On Wednesday, the time capsule was retrieved and its 25-year-old contents were revealed. According to Marion County Public Schools, the capsule was filled with cassette and VHS tapes, a wired computer mouse, pictures, and other miscellaneous items.
MARION COUNTY, FL
Silver Springs man arrested after being accused of striking female victim’s head with wrench

A 41-year-old Silver Springs man was arrested after a female victim accused him of striking the back of her head with a wrench. On Friday, May 13, a Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputy responded to a local residence in reference to an aggravated battery incident. Upon arrival, a male witness told the deputy that Johnny David Head had used a wrench to hit the female victim.
SILVER SPRINGS, FL

