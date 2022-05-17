Joan D. Overton

Charlotte Grace Sauer, 71, passed away on Saturday, May 7, 2022, at AdventHealth in Ocala, Florida. Charlotte was born in Barberton, Ohio to the late Charles B. and Juanita Sapp. She was a graduate of the Skelly Rose Beauty Academy and was an accomplished cosmetologist. After moving to Ocala in 1982, she worked for Sally Beauty Supply and Nurse Finders, but was most proud of her time spent with Lockheed Martin. Charlotte was known for her strong work ethic and sharp wit. She enjoyed music, singing, and spending time with her family and friends. She was a loving daughter, sister, mother, grandmother, and friend.

OCALA, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO