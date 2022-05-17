The Local Scene: Point Loma and OB through our readers’ eyes

Experience various nature trails in Vista great for casual exercise, enjoying nature, or just relaxing and getting some fresh air. With Vista’s mild climate, hikers can enjoy the trails all year-long. ***NEW FEATURE*** Look out for QR Codes at trail entry points for easy trail map downloads.
Things are wild down in San Diego — morning, noon and even overnight. The San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance nonprofit has two front doors, they like to say, with the world famous zoo in San Diego and the massive Safari Park in Escondido. It's a lot for one day....
Only in San Diego do we climb mountains on first dates. For fun. Hiking is quickly becoming a healthy alternative to the bars and coffee shops frequented by singles. Here, we vet our fave trails—and après-hike spots—to put romance to the test. Sunset Cliffs. This run along...
Anyone who’s been to the North County region of San Diego has, at one time or another, gazed upon the Encina Power Station. The plant’s towering grey smoke stack, a gas- and oil-fueled electricity generator that first went operational in 1954, offered tourists and locals alike a visual aberration in an environment comprising the historic Highway 101, oceanfront homes, and adjacent coastline. At least, that was until it was decommissioned and dismantled in 2021. Few who laid eyes on the gloomy stack over the years, however, were aware of the hidden gem immediately next door.
The Kiwanis Club of Ocean Beach will present the annual OB Kite Festival from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 21, at Robb Field, 2525 Bacon St., between the San Diego River and West Point Loma Boulevard. The free event will include prizes for best-decorated kites by age category,...
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – This year’s Escondido Street Festival will feature a new showcase of local artists. Museums & Arts Growing Escondido Culture presents its Bi-Annual Art in the Garden, a new feature of Escondido Street Festival, Sunday, May 22. Art in the Garden can be found at...
SAN DIEGO — The Mount Hope Community Garden was established in 2011 and was created to provide a place for people to grow their own vegetables. Since then it has also become a gathering place for the neighborhood. "It's the relationships over time, wonderful people come to garden and...
5 BR | 5 Full BA | 2 Half BA | 6.260 Sq.Ft. Boasting sweeping panoramic views of the ocean, lush greenery of the La Jolla Country Club. golf-course, and vast open sky, this breathtaking residence was designed by award-winning architect Jim Galvin. With its soaring ceilings and grand windows, this custom built Classic-Contemporary home offers amazing sunset views from almost every room. The home is designed for indoor/outdoor entertaining through its vanishing doors, a gourmet kitchen and separate pantry, three-zoned heating and air conditioning, a separate game room opening to the pool, spa and barbecue area, guest suite, library, and en-suite assistant room. An additional office nook upstairs offers an eagle’s nest view featuring its own private deck.
SAN DIEGO — A sea lion who made headlines earlier this year for blocking a major highway was rescued once again, this time from a storm drain under a bridge. The animal was spotted near a storm drain under the National City Bridge on April 7, UPI reported. In...
Next Monday, the long-running I Love Poke Festival returns to Bali Hai restaurant on Shelter Island. Restaurants from all over the county, including Market Bar Del Mar, Weapon Ramen, Waterbar, and Kairoa Brewing will serve interpretations of the popular seafood dish while a panel of judges crown a Poke Champion. Hodad’s, Supernatural Sandwiches, Pizza Kaiju, and others will serve up non-poke bites.
The team behind San Diego's Michelin-starred Jeune et Jolie have announced the forthcoming opening of two new restaurant concepts. Opened in late 2018, Jeune Et Joie is a contemporary French-style bistro founded by owner John Resnick and his longtime friend and then-Executive Chef Andrew Bachelier, who initially teamed up to launch woodfire-based restaurant Campfire in 2016. Located only 400 feet up the street from Campfire, Jeune Et Jolie, which means "young and beautiful" in French and also pays homage to Resnick and Bachelier's daughters' middle names (Elsie June Resnick and Margot Jolie Bachelier), offers a seasonal French-fusion menu based around locally grown ingredients, as well as a raw bar with a focus on oysters.
The chef has embarked on a food journey across four states for her new show, ‘Taste of the Border’. When Claudia Sandoval was asked four years ago to conceptualize her “dream project,” she thought of her hometown of San Diego and its neighboring country, Mexico, and consequently, the cross-over between the two different cultures.
I don’t know what worries me the most. The fact that I haven’t felt most of the earthquakes in Southern California or that they are getting more frequent. How could I not feel the 3.0 quake Friday in Valley Center? And on May 4, California had nine quakes of magnitude 2.0 or above. There were also 108 quakes below magnitude 2.0. It just never seems to stop.
The San Diego Original Black Panther Party for Community Empowerment has been hosting a food distribution event in front of the Clementine McDuff Elks Lodge for quite some time now. But recently, they added something new — baby formula. “We put out a call to get people to donate...
Food waste recycling is going to become a way of life in California. It’s just taking a while to get off the ground in places like Chula Vista. “Food waste counts for about 27% of what people throw out every year,” said Victor Sanchez. That food waste ends...
A vehicle hit and killed a woman in San Diego (San Diego, CA)Nationwide Report. On Tuesday morning, a woman lost her after getting struck by a vehicle in San Diego. As per the initial information, the fatal auto-pedestrian collision took place at about 9:30 a.m. on Interstate 5, south of Garnet Avenue. The early reports showed that a woman pushing her bike walked along the shoulder of the freeway and attempted to cross the freeway [...]
This list is based on prior customer reviews. It is located at 6171 Mission Gorge Rd UNIT 118, San Diego, CA 92120, United States. They offer crispy egg rolls, lemongrass chicken, and yam & sweet potato curry that are 100% vegan and made from meatless strips and soy protein, also preparing vegetarian Pan-Asian meals, plus fruit smoothies & iced teas.
Comments / 0