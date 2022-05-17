ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clear Lake, IA

Clear Lake council approves feasibility study to place hotel in Surf District

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCLEAR LAKE — The Clear Lake City Council last night approved funding a feasibility report as part of a proposal to place a hotel in the Surf District. The city has had conversations with the owners of the Surf Ballroom and the North Iowa Cultural Center & Museum, the group that...

Clear Lake Mirror Reporter

A boutique hotel for the Surf District?

(Above) Three Stars Plaza sits on the west edge of the Surf District along North Shore Drive. The Surf Ballroom, its education center and two restaurants are located east of the park. -Reporter photo by Chris Barragy. Feasibility study will drive Destination Iowa grant application. by Marianne Gasaway. Iowa Governor...
CLEAR LAKE, IA
KCAU 9 News

Iowa mall getting a $90 million makeover

FORT DODGE, Iowa (WHO) — The iconic Crossroads Mall in Fort Dodge will soon be no more. The city is working on a development to remove most of the mall and replace it with a $90 million Corridor Plaza project. “We are working with ATI group on looking at how we recruit retailers and restaurants […]
FORT DODGE, IA
Person
Scott Flory
1230kfjb.com

U.S. 63 From Iowa 96 to Traer to Close May 23rd for Resurfacing

The Iowa Department of Transportation has announced that a section of U.S. Highway 63 in Tama County will be closed to traffic later this month due to a road resurfacing project. Beginning Monday, May 23rd, DOT work crews will begin an asphalt resurfacing project along U.S. Highway 63 from the...
TRAER, IA
kwayradio.com

Fitzgerald Becomes 2nd Highest Paid Police Chief in State

The Waterloo City Council has voted to give Police Chief Joel Fitzgerald a pay raise that will make him the second highest paid police chief in the state, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. Fitzgerald will now be paid $165,000 per year with the new contract ending in 2026. That is a raise of more than $25,000 a year. Fitzgerald has been criticized for applying for jobs elsewhere on many occasions, nearly from the moment he got to Waterloo, including currently being a finalist for the Chief of Police job in Vancouver, Washington. Fitzgerald has spent much of his time as Waterloo’s Chief of Police in Texas with his family. The council noted that Fitzgerald’s education was part of the reason for why he is paid so much. The new contract also includes severance pay for a year rather than the standard 90 days.
WATERLOO, IA
104.5 KDAT

Strawberry Point Part Dealer Cited For Illegal Tire Burning

An antique tractor part dealer is being cited for illegally burning old tractor tires. Jerry Everitt from Strawberry Point has been illegally burning tires on his land up until someone reported him in March, says an article in Iowa Capital Dispatch. An investigator from the DNR told Iowa Capital Dispatch that Everitt seemed to not know that you are not supposed to be burning tires.
STRAWBERRY POINT, IA
KIMT

Mason City man sentenced for catalytic converter theft

MASON CITY, Iowa – It’s 60 days in jail for a catalytic converter thief in Cerro Gordo County. Cole Arthur Pearce, 30 of Mason City, has been sentenced after he pleaded guilty to third-degree theft. He will receive credit for time already served. Investigators say Pearce was seen...
MASON CITY, IA
KIMT

Forest City woman accused of using her child to buy drugs

FOREST CITY, Iowa – A Winnebago County woman is facing trial for allegedly using her child to buy drugs. Vanessa Anastasia Stevens, 35 of Forest City, has pleaded not guilty to use of a person under 18 in the drug trade and possession with intent to deliver marijuana. Law...
FOREST CITY, IA
1230kfjb.com

Woman Facing Multiple Offenses in Three Different Iowa Counties is Arrested and Currently Being Held in the Marshall County Jail

A woman who was facing multiple charges in three different Iowa counties has recently been arrested and is currently being held in the Marshall County Jail. Thirty-year-old Monique Woodsmall has previously faced multiple charges stemming from incidents that occurred in Franklin, Hardin and Marshall counties. Woodsmall was scheduled to appear...
MARSHALL COUNTY, IA

