ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

THROUGH THE LENS: The New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival Returns In All Its One-of-a-Kind Splendor

By Amos Perrine
No Depression
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe War & Treaty - New Orleans Jazz Fest 2022 - Photo by Jim Brock. First held in 1970, the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival is more than a music festival, it is a celebration of music, crafts, culture and food. It is a spicy stew comprised of many distinct...

www.nodepression.com

Comments / 0

Related
Houston Chronicle

The New Orleans Jazz Fest dish worth a 3-year wait

Along the edge of the Gulf, Nathaniel 'Natty' Adams details the people, places, culture and moments that make New Orleans one of America's most colorful and vibrant cities. On all seven days of the 2022 New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival, Chef Linda Green woke up before dawn, assembled her crew and made sure she had all of her ingredients ready for the hundreds of people she was going to feed that day. She went home tired each night after manning a cramped kitchen tent on the hot fairgrounds, but she couldn’t have been happier doing what she does best: serving her famous fried pork chop sandwiches and Ya-Ka-Mein.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Eater

Everything to Eat at This Year’s Bayou Boogaloo

New Orleans is at least halfway through its highly-anticipated return festival season, one that kicked off with Hogs for the Cause and recently hit its zenith with the food frenzy that is Jazz Fest. Up next is Mid City Bayou Boogaloo, May 20-22, a three day festival of music, art, and food that takes place along the banks of Bayou St. John, and this year, literally on it (there’s a floating stage for the first time). Still to come after that are food and drink-centered events like NOWFE, Top Taco, and Tales of the Cocktail, among others.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
myneworleans.com

Date Night: Vue Orleans

Amid planning, it can be easy to forget to take time for yourselves. Lucky for couples, not only does New Orleans have many bars, restaurants, festivals and the like to fill your time, but it also plays host to museums, art exhibits and other interactive experiences to spice up date night.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
wwoz.org

Louisiana Cajun Zydeco Festival 2022

The Louisiana Cajun-Zydeco Festival returns to Louis Armstrong Park June 11-12, 2022! This free festival, presented by the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Foundation, celebrates the rich traditions of southwest Louisiana. The combination of rollicking two-step music and spicy seafood is a potent example of how we in Louisiana love to "pass a good time."
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Society
City
New Orleans, LA
County
New Orleans, LA
State
Louisiana State
New Orleans, LA
Society
myneworleans.com

NOCCA Student Wins $7K Rau for Art Scholarship Competition

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – M.S. Rau announced that Khalil McKnight, an 11th grade student at the New Orleans Center for Creative Arts (NOCCA), has won the 10thannual 2022 Rau for Art Scholarship Competition. McKnight’s entry titled “Still N***a” is an acrylic on canvas self-portrait inspired by Jay-Z’s song...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ricky Skaggs
Person
Ivan Neville
Person
Melissa Etheridge
Person
Anders Osborne
Person
Norah Jones
Person
George Wein
Person
Jim Brock
Person
Mavis Staples
Person
Trombone Shorty
Wide Open Eats

What is a New Orleans Pimm's Cup?

The first New Orleans bar to feature the Pimm's Cup on its menu was Napoleon House, which has been serving up drinks in the French Quarter since 1914. Napoleon House started offering Pimm's Cups in the late 1940s, and this crisp libation, which includes Pimm's No. 1 (a gin-based British liqueur infused with spices, herbs, and orange peel), lemonade, soda (either seltzer, ginger ale, or 7Up), and cucumber, has since become a staple cocktail in New Orleans. Beverage manager Jonathan Payne of Hot Tin & Bayou Bar at the Ponchartrain Hotel in New Orleans tells us that, "The New Orleans Pimm's Cup is special because of its amazing ability to quench your thirst." He also calls out the drink's low ABV as a reason for its popularity: "You can enjoy it all day long with friends. Perfect for our hot summers, and even better when sitting on a porch."
NEW ORLEANS, LA
TMZ.com

Skateboarders Pull Off Insane Moves At Vacant New Orleans Airport

Forget the streets!! A couple of skateboarders took their talents to an airport ... doing insane moves all over the vacant lot -- just like a Tony Hawk video game!!. It all went down in New Orleans, Louisiana -- where Red Bull Skateboarding hosted its "Terminal Takeover" event and turned the empty Louis Armstrong Airport into a skate sesh.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
bizneworleans.com

N.O. Public Belt Railroad Names Tomeka Watson Bryant General Manager

NEW ORLEANS – From the New Orleans Public Belt Railroad Commission:. The NOPB, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Port of New Orleans, has named Tomeka Watson Bryant as its general manager effective June 1. With this promotion, Watson Bryant, who has received industry-wide recognition, becomes the first African American woman to lead a short line railroad in the United States.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Festival#Jazz Fest#African American#Cajun#Creole#Cuban#Isle O#Native American#Covid#Nd#Bayou
fox8live.com

Superdome renovation project enters Phase 3

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Giant 200-foot cranes are now in place on the Poydras Street side of the Superdome as Phase 3 of a $450 million off-season renovation project gets underway. Main entrances are being converted into giant atriums with escalators to speed fans to their seats. “You’ll have club...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Festival

Comments / 0

Community Policy