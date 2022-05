A mother of three has turned her home into a colorful and inspiring place after hand-painting each room with tester pots of paints, which are often free. Heidi Pettitt, 44, who lives in Walsall, in West Midlands, England, gave a new look to every room in her home and enjoyed the process of transforming her house and seeing what the best decoration could be for each space. By mixing up colors and positive vibes, she managed not to repeat any combination and had lots of fun while getting rid of the magnolia color she couldn't stand.

