I was a mark for Place des Fêtes, I am fully willing to admit. The wine bar opened in March mere blocks from my apartment in Brooklyn’s Clinton Hill neighborhood, with squiggly faces etched on the wine glasses and a lone taper candle burning in a white brick alcove by the door. The cheery red façade drew me in for the first time when I was on my way to other plans, and the menu—boasting a big crispy maitake mushroom and an elegant sardine toast—convinced me to upgrade from a few snacks to a full meal. But it was dessert that sealed the deal.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO