Summer is almost here and you know what that means!. That’s right, it’s ice cream time. Your local ice cream shop is waiting for you to grab a scoop and bask in the summer sun. Perhaps you’re ready to swing by the grocery store and pick up a pint of your favorite flavor. Of course, your trusty pup will be by your side on these ice cream outings! He or she may look at you with those big, sweet eyes as if to say “will you share with me?” But should you? Is ice cream safe for dogs? Ice cream for people may not be the best thing to treat your pup to (dogs and milk is usually a no-go). Luckily, there are plenty of animal-friendly companies out there that are making safe ice cream alternatives for your dog to enjoy.

PETS ・ 1 DAY AGO