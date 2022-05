A Salina man was arrested early Wednesday morning after a downtown Salina business was burglarized. Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning that officers were sent to Airgas, 300 N. Seventh Street, at approximately 12:40 a.m. Wednesday for the report of an alarm going off. When they arrived, they found the southeast door to the business was shattered, with glass from the door inside. Damage to the door was estimated at $1,000.

SALINA, KS ・ 23 HOURS AGO