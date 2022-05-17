ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Women's Health

In Europe's first, Spain aims to introduce paid menstrual leave

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago

MADRID, May 17 (Reuters) - Spain's leftist coalition government on Tuesday approved a draft bill to reinforce abortion rights and make Spain the first country in Europe to offer state-funded paid leave for women who suffer from painful periods.

The minority Socialist-led government hopes to guarantee access to abortion across Spain and destigmatise menstrual health with the new bill.

"Today we send an international message of support to all women who are fighting for their sexual and reproductive rights," Equality Minister Irene Montero told reporters.

"We must guarantee that it is the women who decide what happens to their own bodies."

If passed, the new law will eliminate parental consent for women aged 16-17 who wish to terminate their pregnancy, and remove the mandatory three-day reflection period. read more

It also includes paid leave for pregnant women from week 39 and guarantees the distribution of free menstrual products in public institutions such as schools and health centres.

The draft law also states that surrogate pregnancy, which is illegal in Spain, is a form of violence against women.

PUBLIC HEARING

Spain's abortion reform of 2010 allowed women to terminate unwanted pregnancies on demand within 14 weeks, or up to 22 weeks in cases of severe foetal abnormalities.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0glRze_0fgz1u0n00
Raquel del Rio, 36, who works in police forces, poses as she observes a period calendar tracker app on her mobile phone at her home in Madrid, Spain, May 16, 2022. Picture taken May 16, 2022. REUTERS/Isabel Infantes

The draft bill has provoked a debate in Spain about whether the paid menstrual leave rule will help or hamper women in the workplace.

"It will only create more conflict when deciding on whether to hire a woman or not," said 21-year-old student Pablo Beltran Martin.

But actress and singer Cristina Diaz, 28, said: "If a woman has a period that prevents her from working I think it's great that she can ask for a few days off like any person who has a health issue."

The bill also addresses so-called conscientious objection, which allows doctors to refuse to carry out abortions - a subject of heated debate between rights groups and right-wing activists. State clinics must provide a willing specialist, it says.

The draft bill, which will go to a public hearing before another reading in the cabinet and a vote in the lower house of parliament, is still months away from being approved.

Marta Vigara Garcia, 37, said she was pleased the new abortion law would facilitate access.

When she decided to terminate her pregnancy in 2018 after doctors told her the baby had only a slim chance of surviving, she had difficulty getting doctors to perform an abortion.

"They told me that because the baby still had a heartbeat, they wouldn't do the abortion," she said. "I had to handle it myself and go to a private clinic."

The Spanish government's move comes as thousands of abortion rights supporters rallied across the United States on Saturday, angered by the prospect that the Supreme Court may soon overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade decision that legalised abortion nationwide half a century ago. read more

Reporting by Christina Thykjaer, Belén Carreño and Emma Pinedo; Editing by Andrei Khalip and Janet Lawrence

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
UPI News

Ireland's abortion ban was a story of suffering and death

May 16 (UPI) -- If the U.S. Supreme Court overturns Roe vs. Wade, the 1973 decision that legalized abortion in the United States, the nation may find itself on a path similar to that trod by the Irish people from 1983 to 2018. A draft decision signed by the majority...
POLITICS
Vogue Magazine

A Tale of Two Abortions

Her name might have been Niamh. At least that’s what I’ve always called her in my head when I recall our afternoon together. Niamh was 16 with a round face, pale skin, and striking blue eyes. Like me, she was in her second trimester of pregnancy. Like me, she was at that clinic in South London on a gloomy spring day for an abortion.
WORLD
ohmymag.co.uk

Expert predicts that Europe could be plunged into a complete blackout for 10 days

Blackout and crisis preparedness expert Herbert Saurugg has recently warned against the complete power grid blackout that could plunge entire Europe into darkness. He predicts a widespread blackout could be lurking in the not too distant future and such an event can cause extremely chaotic conditions worldwide. However, those who are prepared for an emergency can definitely bridge the difficult days well.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Irene Montero
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Abortion Clinic#Paid Leave#Socialist
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Country
Spain
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Women's Health
Place
Madrid, Spain
Reuters

Google says its Russian bank account has been seized

May 18 (Reuters) - Russian authorities have seized Google Russia's bank account, making it impossible for its Russian office to function, a Google spokesperson said on Wednesday after Google's Russian subsidiary declared its intention to file for bankruptcy. "Google Russia has published a notice of its intention to file for...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Reuters

441K+
Followers
331K+
Post
209M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy