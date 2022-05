Joliet Police say that on Tuesday, a 16-year-old boy was arrested, booked, and taken to the River Valley Justice Center in Joliet. The charges are for attempted murder, aggravated battery with a firearm, aggravated discharge of a firearm, and two counts of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon. Bond has been set at one million dollars.

JOLIET, IL ・ 23 HOURS AGO