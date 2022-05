SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police said no injuries were reported after two young people fired three shots into an occupied apartment. Police spokesman Sam Clemens says around 2:30 p.m. in northeastern Sioux Falls, a couple of people fired a gun into an apartment. The patio door was shattered and three bullets entered the apartment. There was a woman in the apartment, but not in the area where the bullets entered.

SIOUX FALLS, SD ・ 1 DAY AGO