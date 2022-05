For the first time in over a year, the Giants walked off the field at Coors Field without taking part in a handshake line. The Colorado Rockies scored three runs in the bottom of the eighth, stunning the Giants' bullpen and winning 5-3 in the finale of a three-game series. The loss was the first for the Giants against the Rockies since August 14 and their first at Coors Field since May 5. It snapped a 12-game winning streak against Colorado.

