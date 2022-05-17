‘It’s about to get bad in here:’ Woman holds husband at gunpoint over late payment: SCSO

MILLINGTON, Tenn. — A Memphis woman faces two counts of aggravated assault after Shelby County deputies say she pulled a gun on her estranged husband over a late child support payment.

The incident happened Sunday at the husband’s home near Millington. Deputies said the couple’s young child was there when it happened.

When they got to the house Lashuna Hall, 44, was standing on the porch and told them her husband had locked her out of the house.

Timothy Bond told deputies Hall came to the house to comb their daughter’s hair but began yelling at him about being a week behind on their verbally agreed-upon child support.

He said she blamed him for being behind on her rent, pulled a Bereta out of her purse, and said, “It’s about to get bad in here.”

“Typically, I wouldn’t have called the police if I could have calmed her down but I just couldn’t calm her down,” Bond said. “My daughter is autistic, and when the gun came out, she started screaming. It was terrifying her.”

Bond showed WREG on his phone the payment he made to Hall the day before the incident at his home.

He told deputies Hall had been diagnosed with depression, and he believed she was off of her medication.

“We don’t typically have those issues here. I don’t know what was going on,” said Bond.

Hall told deputies she got into an argument with Bond over her bills, and during a struggle, the phone fell out of her purse, but she did not point the gun at anyone.

The deputies found the gun under a couch cushion and took Hall into custody.

Bond was also charged with domestic assault and released from jail on a $1,000 bond.

She is expected to appear in court on May 17.

