ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Millington, TN

‘It’s about to get bad in here:’ Woman holds husband at gunpoint over late payment: SCSO

By Melissa Moon, Destinee Hannah
WREG
WREG
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11cgry_0fgyzuuR00

MILLINGTON, Tenn. — A Memphis woman faces two counts of aggravated assault after Shelby County deputies say she pulled a gun on her estranged husband over a late child support payment.

The incident happened Sunday at the husband’s home near Millington. Deputies said the couple’s young child was there when it happened.

When they got to the house Lashuna Hall, 44, was standing on the porch and told them her husband had locked her out of the house.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gQ36P_0fgyzuuR00

Timothy Bond told deputies Hall came to the house to comb their daughter’s hair but began yelling at him about being a week behind on their verbally agreed-upon child support.

He said she blamed him for being behind on her rent, pulled a Bereta out of her purse, and said, “It’s about to get bad in here.”

Cordova nail salon employees, customers robbed at gunpoint

“Typically, I wouldn’t have called the police if I could have calmed her down but I just couldn’t calm her down,” Bond said. “My daughter is autistic, and when the gun came out, she started screaming. It was terrifying her.”

Bond showed WREG on his phone the payment he made to Hall the day before the incident at his home.

He told deputies Hall had been diagnosed with depression, and he believed she was off of her medication.

“We don’t typically have those issues here. I don’t know what was going on,” said Bond.

Tip to homeland security leads to arrest in illegal gun case

Hall told deputies she got into an argument with Bond over her bills, and during a struggle, the phone fell out of her purse, but she did not point the gun at anyone.

The deputies found the gun under a couch cushion and took Hall into custody.

Bond was also charged with domestic assault and released from jail on a $1,000 bond.

She is expected to appear in court on May 17.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.

Comments / 24

Saul SJ Goodman
5d ago

Congrats, you have just been relieved of paying child support. I can't see why any judge would leave a child with someone who is quick to pull a gun over nothing.

Reply
19
Kelly Barnes
5d ago

she really should pay some time in prison for ever thinking she can hold a gun to anyone UNLESS it was life threatening self defense!!!🤨👊

Reply
16
Renee Barron
4d ago

people don't know what happened in that house why they're so quick to pass judgment I just like he said she didn't point the gun out at anybody so that's not aggravated assault

Reply(3)
4
Related
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Woman cashes $5,000 worth of fake checks, MPD says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis woman is paying the price after cashing more than $5,000 worth of fake checks, according to the Memphis Police Department. Memphis Police said that 27-year-old Melissa Acosta cashed several fraudulent checks at the Laperla store in November of 2021. The store’s owner told police...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

MPD: Man drags ex-girlfriend, points gun at her and children

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police arrest a man after they say he pointed a gun at his ex-girlfriend and his children earlier this month. Police say Devonte Holloway and his ex-girlfriend got into an argument on May 12. The woman told investigators Holloway reached into the car she and...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Woman accused of slicing brother’s throat for breaking up fight

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis woman is behind bars after police say assaulted her brother for breaking up a fight on Saturday. Police responded to the 20 block of Falls Road in Southwest Memphis around midnight where they located a man suffering from a cut to his neck. The victim told police he was breaking […]
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Millington, TN
Crime & Safety
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Memphis, TN
Shelby County, TN
Crime & Safety
City
Millington, TN
County
Shelby County, TN
City
Cordova, TN
Memphis, TN
Crime & Safety
WREG

Memphis community wants action after violent weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three people are dead and one person is injured after four separate shootings across Memphis. As investigators search for leads in these cases, frustration continues to set in for many across the community as they deal with the impact of gun violence. Sources tell WREG a 17-year-old boy was shot in a […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man leads police on chase in stolen Infiniti with kids inside, MPD says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police arrested a man they say sent officers on a chase with his children in the car on Friday. Memphis police say they observed Jarvis Jones driving a reportedly stolen Infiniti in Whitehaven. When police tried to pull the car over, they say Jones sped away. According to crime documents, Jones […]
MEMPHIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Domestic Violence#Homeland Security#Depression#Bills
WREG

1 dead, 4 detained after shooting in airport area

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is dead after a shooting in the airport area. Memphis Police say the shooting happened on Pearson Road near Marlene Street. Officers responded to the scene just before 9:30 p.m. Sunday night. Police say one man was pronounced dead on the scene. Officers have detained four people. Memphis Police say […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man shot and killed in Frayser

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was shot and killed in Frayser Saturday evening, Memphis police say. The incident happened on the 3400 block of Ladue Street just after 5 p.m. where the victim was found dead at the scene. No arrests have been made. This is an ongoing investigation. If you have any information, please […]
MEMPHIS, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WREG

Multiple shootings in Memphis area leave 2 dead, 1 injured overnight

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people have died and one person was sent to the hospital after being shot in separate overnight shootings Sunday. The first incident happened around 1 a.m. in North Memphis on the 1700 block of Hunter Avenue when police located a woman suffering from gunshot wounds. She was taken to Regional One […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man shoots at driver who gave him a ride, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man allegedly shot at two people who drove him home in South Memphis last Saturday, police said. The incident happened on Preston Street on the night of May 14 when the victims accused Kunta Taylor of firing shots at them. Police said the victims told officers that Taylor was intoxicated […]
WREG

Man wearing wig robs Family Dollar at gunpoint

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Memphis police are looking for a man who robbed a Family Dollar at gunpoint. Police say, on May 13, a man wearing a long black curly wig and a bright yellow hoodie went to the Family Dollar on Coleman Road where he was met at the door by the manager. The manager, who […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

One person found dead at Hickory Hill bar

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was shot and killed outside a Hickory hill bar overnight Sunday. The incident happened El Malecon Bar & Grill on Winester near Ross Road just after 3 a.m. The victim was found dead at the scene. No arrests have been made. This is an ongoing investigation. If you have any […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Victim identified in deadly Orange Mound shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was shot and killed in Orange Mound Friday night. The family has identified the victim as 48-year-old Carlos Jackson. The incident happened around 11 p.m. at Kimball and Kimball Cove. “I heard a lot of [gunshots.] I thought somebody was beating on the door,” Burks said. Rose Burks says she […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Suspect breaks into 12 vehicles in 2 hours in Covington

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– The Covington Police Department is looking for a man who is responsible for 12 vehicle burglaries in over 2 hours. Police said officers responded to 12 vehicle break-ins at the Links Subdivision between 12:30 a.m. and 3 a.m. on May 15. Surveillance video shows the lone man moving from vehicle to vehicle throughout […]
COVINGTON, TN
WREG

City watch issued for 13-year-old last seen in Nutbush

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police have issued a city watch for a 13-year-old girl. Juana Gonzalez was last seen around midnight on Sunday in the 3400 block of Macon Road in Nutbush. Police say Gonzalez got into a black car with an unknown male and left the home on Macon. She is described as 5’7, […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

WREG

31K+
Followers
8K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WREG.com is the leading news source for Memphis and the Mid-South

 https://wreg.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy