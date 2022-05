The Greene County boys soccer team picked up two wins last week for the last full week of regular season play. On May 10, the Rams faced the Nevada Cubs. Greene County scored one goal in the first half, followed by one in the second. The Cubs scored no goals in the first, but were able to get two balls in the net in the second half, forcing overtime. The Rams got one last point in overtime, winning the game 3-2.

GREENE COUNTY, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO