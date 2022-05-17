ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Spring dress trends with Galleria Dallas

By Andy Nguyen
CW33 NewsFix
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDALLAS (KDAF) — Flowy, colorful and fun, spring dresses are the perfect way to take...

cw33.com

Comments / 0

Related
WFAA

Ice cream and waffles? You can get both at once at this new shop in Dallas

DALLAS — It's been hot early this year in Dallas, and the streak of 90-degree days is just getting longer. What better way to beat the heat than with a brand new ice cream spot to try? On May 28, Los Angeles-based ice cream and waffle shop, The Dolly Llama, will be opening its first location in Texas. And it'll be right here in Dallas.
DALLAS, TX
CW33 NewsFix

Here's a new way to workout: StretchLabs in North Texas

Here’s a new way to workout: StretchLabs in North …. Don’t miss out on Grapevine’s Main Street Fest May …. Inside look at Dallas brunch spot with a french twist …. This is the only dance experience for adults in Dallas. Girl Scouts of North Texas are...
DALLAS, TX
dmagazine.com

First Bite: Knox Bistro Assembles Its French Culinary Superteam

In a way, it’s a comeback story. Chef Bruno Davaillon, beloved across Dallas and renowned across Texas for his expert French cooking, has a menu of his own available to the public for the first time since January 2020. Chef Josh Sutcliff, who spent the last three years running pop-ups and living in Denver, is back in charge of a Dallas kitchen. And restaurateur Stephan Courseau has updated and modernized his bistro, Up on Knox, in an overhaul so big, they ordered new signage and changed the name to Knox Bistro.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Lifestyle
City
Dallas, TX
Dallas, TX
Lifestyle
City
Spring, TX
Dallas Observer

The Best Burgers of Dallas 2022

Just as we’re all trying to get ready for swimsuit season, the food gods are laughing their asses off by throwing us a curveball with National Burger Day on May 28. Nearly 50 billion burgers are eaten each year in this country, so it’s only fitting that we dedicate an entire day celebrating America’s most iconic food as we usher in the summer grilling season.
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kdaf
CW33 NewsFix

Escape DFW with nearby state parks for an outdoor adventure

DALLAS (KDAF) — There’s no shortage of summer fun around DFW, but there are some great things just outside of the Metroplex if you’re looking to escape the hustle and bustle. Inside DFW wanted to run down the collection of state parks that are about an hour...
DALLAS, TX
CW33 NewsFix

Porch upcycling hacks with Sarah Teresinski

Don’t miss out on Grapevine’s Main Street Fest May …. Inside look at Dallas brunch spot with a french twist …. This is the only dance experience for adults in Dallas. Girl Scouts of North Texas are using augmented reality …. Here’s a new way to workout: StretchLabs...
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Apparel
CW33 NewsFix

Second Shot Sitdown - Stephen Holley with Carry The Load

Second Shot Sitdown – Stephen Holley with Carry The …. Don’t miss out on Grapevine’s Main Street Fest May …. Inside look at Dallas brunch spot with a french twist …. This is the only dance experience for adults in Dallas. Girl Scouts of North Texas are...
DALLAS, TX
dmagazine.com

How One Dallas Family Built Their Dream House for Entertaining

“I never imagined that I would build,” says homeowner Courtney Gerstenhaber, who, despite that statement, kept a running list of wishes and must-haves, just in case. For seven years, she wrote down elements—like dinnerware storage and a place for caterers to set food—that she would want in her dream family home.
DALLAS, TX
dmagazine.com

How Would Dallas Stand Up to a Summer Blockbuster-Level Disaster?

Steven Spielberg’s Jaws kicked off the summer blockbuster era when it was released on June 20, 1975, facilitated by its enthusiastic first test screening, in Dallas on March 26, at the old Medallion off Northwest Highway. This year’s summer movie season begins May 6 with Marvel’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. I’m not exactly sure what’s at stake in this picture, but any summer blockbuster worth its salt depicts some sort of (natural or unnatural) existential threat, whether that involves all of humanity or just a few humans, or maybe we’re talking about some number in between. Like a city’s worth of people, say. Which got me thinking: how would Dallas handle the kind of danger that regularly rumbles across the screen in one of these flicks? You give me the threat, and I’ll assess it. Go!
DALLAS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy