In this edition of Calgary Flames news & rumors, the Battle of Alberta will happen as both the Flames and Edmonton Oilers were able to record Game 7 victories, and will now face one another in the second round. In other news, Nikita Zadorov appeared to be facing a suspension after being given a hearing by the NHL’s Department of Player Safety (DoPS), but in a surprising turn of events it was announced hours later he would receive no discipline.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO