ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

13 Evacuate from Michigan Hunting Camp as Wildfire Burns Thousands of Acres

By Keegan Sentner
Outdoor Life
Outdoor Life
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01PAAq_0fgyyH2500

A wildfire in Michigan has prompted evacuations of 13 individuals in a local hunting camp. The fire, which was first reported on Friday, is estimated to have burned roughly 2,200 acres as of Monday morning. Turkey season in Michigan runs until May 31.

Officials estimate the Blue Lakes Fire was started last Wednesday due to a lightning strike from recent storms in the region. The fire is currently 75 percent contained, according to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources.

The wildfire is burning in two counties in Michigan’s lower peninsula—Cheboygan and Montmorency counties.

“We are grateful to report no life-threatening injuries and no serious property damage, as everyone on the scene gives their best effort to suppress this fire,” said DNR public information officer Kerry Heckman.

Thirteen individuals were evacuated from a hunting and fishing camp at Black River Ranch, just northeast of the fire lines. In addition, fire officials evacuated a local private ranch, kayaking camp, and have worked to protect several structures in the region.

The fire was initially reported at 2,700 acres on Sunday and 60 percent contained, but favorable conditions and better on the ground technology helped officials make a formal estimate of the fire’s size on Monday, downgrading it to the current total of 2,200 acres at 75 percent containment.

“The containment doesn’t necessarily mean the fire is out, but it does mean it is unlikely to spread beyond containment lines,” said Heckman in a press release. “There may still be hot spots within the contained area.”

One firefighter was involved in a minor injury related to the fire. No other injuries or concerns have been reported. Roughly 32 firefighters are working with local law enforcement teams to contain the burn, according to the DNR.

Northern Michigan is known for its sprawling hardwood forests which includes a variety of maple, beech, and mixed oak species. The lower peninsula accounts for roughly 37 percent of forested land in the state and is home to a large swath of the state’s wilderness.

The lower peninsula is home to a variety of big game, including elk, which were recently estimated to have increased by 5 percent over the past three years. The Blue Lakes Fires joins the list of other fires currently causing concern around the country, including several fires in the Southwest portion of the United States, including New Mexico and Arizona.

Occurrences of wildfire continue to increase nationwide and with high levels of drought plaguing many states, officials are preparing for the possibility of a long and challenging wildfire season.

Comments / 0

Related
International Business Times

Largest U.S. Wildfire Threatens New Mexico Town, Ski Resort

Strong winds drove the largest U.S. wildfire toward a New Mexico ski resort and the 1,000-year-old community of Taos on Wednesday. As people evacuated, flames raced through parched forests and firefighters tried to protect homes from a blaze that has burned a 45-mile long path up the Sangre de Cristo mountains in just over a month.
TAOS, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
New Mexico State
State
Arizona State
City
Detroit, MI
Southern Minnesota News

Body of missing Wisconsin girl found

A 10-year-old girl who went missing Sunday night in Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin was found dead Monday morning, and police are ruling her death a homicide. The body of Iliana “Lily” Peters was discovered close to a walking trail near her aunt’s home and the Leinenkugel’s brewery parking lot.
CHIPPEWA FALLS, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wildfire#Northern Michigan#Dnr#The Blue Lakes Fire
WDBO

Rapid growth of New Mexico wildfire prompts new evacuation orders

SANTA FE, N.M. — (SANTA FE, N.M.) -- New mandatory evacuation orders have been issued in parts of New Mexico due to the rapid growth of a massive wildfire east of Santa Fe. Since merging into one blaze a week ago, the Calf Canyon and Hermit's Peak fires have burned 97,064 acres as of Saturday morning -- a growth of over 30,000 acres in 24 hours, according to updates from state fire officials.
SANTA FE, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fishing
country1037fm.com

Beware If You See Purple On A Fence Or Tree In South Or North Carolina

I live on a 109-acre horse farm in York County, South Carolina. I do not own but a few of those acres, don’t get me wrong, but the surrounding property is quite large and owned by a friend of mine so I have access to the whole thing. Over the years I have lived there I have really grown fond of privacy.
YORK COUNTY, SC
Denver Channel

Rain brings relief to massive, record-wildfire in New Mexico

Lightning has sparked a few new small fires in the drought-stricken Southwest. But the thunderstorms brought welcome rain Monday to the monster blaze that’s been churning for a month in New Mexico. It's now the largest in the state's recorded history. The fire east of Santa Fe and south...
SANTA FE, NM
Outdoor Life

Fatal Bear Attack on Army Base Shows How Fast—and Unpredictable—Grizzlies Can Be

In a tragic event, a U.S. Army soldier was killed in a bear attack on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson on Tuesday when his party encountered the sow and its cubs near a den. Elmendorf-Richardson is located adjacent to the city of Anchorage, and the attack took place on-base, not far from the Anchorage landfill. According to an article by KTOO news, the soldiers were setting a land navigation course when they encountered the bear. Another soldier was injured during the attack.
Outdoor Life

Outdoor Life

New York, NY
19K+
Followers
729
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Expert hunting and fishing tips, new gear reviews, and everything else you need to know about outdoor adventure. This is Outdoor Life.

 https://www.outdoorlife.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy