Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter here. Summer break is upon us, and the time has come to start creating those summer to-do lists. With the sun out and the heat up, these lists may include going to the beach, camping, golfing or just enjoying a warm day outside with your friends, but you cannot rely on the weather for all your activities. On humid, rainy days, a list of movies is essential. Here are the top 5 summer movies perfect for those rainy days.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO