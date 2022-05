NORTH PROVIDENCE – After receiving cards from nearly every state in the U.S., Airman Sgt. Victor Butler’s month-long birthday celebration will only get better. The last known Tuskegee Airman in Rhode Island, Butler will turn 100 years old on May 21. He received thousands of cards since NBC 10 first reported last month on his coming birthday and the fact that he only wants cards.

NORTH PROVIDENCE, RI ・ 1 DAY AGO