Vodafone Clocks 4% Revenue Growth In FY22 Aided By Service Revenue Growth In Europe, Africa

By Anusuya Lahiri
 2 days ago
Vodafone Group Plc VOD reported FY22 revenue growth of 4.0% year-on-year to €45.6 billion, mainly driven by service revenue growth in Europe and...

