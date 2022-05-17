ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Earnings Preview For IBEX Holdings

IBEX Holdings IBEX is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2022-05-18. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that IBEX Holdings will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.40. IBEX Holdings bulls will hope to hear the...

